$215 Million 2-Time All-Star a Potential Offseason Trade Target for Knicks

The New York Knicks may not have executed that always-coveted blockbuster trade at this year’s deadline but, based on recent rumblings, it appears they may have another shot at acquiring a previously rumored target during the upcoming offseason.

In a February 21 episode of ESPN’s NBA Today, analyst Jalen Rose was found thrashing the Chicago Bulls and discussed how, considering their lowly production to this point, the franchise’s front office could look to “blow this thing up,” which would include shopping the likes of their two-time All-Star guard, Zach LaVine.

“The Bulls are exactly where you don’t want to be…I anticipate the Bulls are going to blow this thing up. And I think after this season, don’t be surprised if they try to trade a (Zach) LaVine,” Rose said.

.@JalenRose thinks time is running out for the Bulls ⏳ "The Bulls are exactly where you don't want to be. … I anticipate the Bulls are going to blow this thing up." pic.twitter.com/65I554P4f6 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 21, 2023

Currently in the first season of a newly-inked four-year, $215 million deal, throughout the 2022-23 campaign LaVine has been found oft-tabbed as being a star who could realistically be dealt in the not-too-distant future, and was even a player predicted to be “shopped hard” heading into this year’s deadline.

While he remains in the Windy City, Rose is under the impression that the 27-year-old could once again be heavily intertwined in the trade rumor mill this upcoming summer and, when taking into account that the Knicks have expressed interest in pursuing a deal in the past, they could easily once again be found in the chase for the All-Star talent.

Knicks Have Had Interest in LaVine

As noted, the link between Zach LaVine and the Knicks is nothing new, as Hoops Hype’s Michael Scotto reported back on January 5 that league executives saw New York as a possible poacher for his services.

If the Bulls make Zach LaVine available before the trade deadline, rival NBA executives are keeping an eye on the Knicks, Lakers, Mavericks, and Heat as potential suitors. More on players who can be moved after January 15 with @YossiGozlan on @hoopshype. https://t.co/kN2RBmIy5I — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) January 5, 2023

Heading into the February 9 deadline, Oddschecker.com gave the Knickerbockers a 33.3% implied chance of acquiring the star guard, the highest odds in the NBA.

Now, obviously, no deal wound up coming to fruition and the Bulls ultimately held onto LaVine, but this is not to say that, come the offseason, Chicago can’t get the wheels turning toward some sort of transaction and, should this happen, there’s a realistic possibility that New York’s top-odds of landing him could remain the same.

Despite the Bulls’ underwhelming 26-33 record through 59 games played this season, the nine-year veteran is posting impressive all-around averages of 24.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.0 steals per game on 46.5% shooting from the floor and 36.9% shooting from deep.

Knicks Big Participates in Practice

After a month-long absence due to a right thumb ailment, Mitchell Robinson was reported as having practiced with the Knicks on February 22, with Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News suggesting that his participation could lead to a return to action as soon as this week.

“Mitchell Robinson went through practice today. Thibodeau wouldn’t commit to him playing tomorrow,” wrote Bondy, though corrected himself in a follow-up tweet stating that he meant to write “Friday” rather than “tomorrow.”

Mitchell Robinson went through practice today. Thibodeau wouldn’t commit to him playing tomorrow. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) February 22, 2023

Prior to going down with his injury against the Washington Wizards back on January 18, Robinson was found posting solid per-game averages of 7.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks on 67.4% shooting from the floor.