Knicks Rumors: $194 Million Star Can Be Had for Good Enough Package

The New York Knicks‘ star gazing could lead them to reunite former Duke teammates RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson at the Big Apple and form a new Big 3 with Jalen Brunson.

After flirting with the idea of trading for Paul George, the Knicks can pivot to the much younger Williamson to add to their young playoff core.

Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported on Friday night broadcast of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas that the New Orleans Pelicans star could be made available for the “right package.”

“Over the last 3, 4 months talking to league executives around the league, it was made clear that Zion could be made available for the right situation and the right package,” Haynes said. “Not saying he was clearly available, but Zion can be had.”

Williamson’s fascination with playing in New York is an open secret. After his first NBA game at Madison Square Garden, he professed his love for the world’s famous arena and the New York fans.

But it is unclear how much appetite the Knicks have in trading for Williamson, who has only appeared in 29 games over the last two seasons.

When healthy, Williamson is an All-Star and All-NBA caliber.

In 114 games scattered throughout his first four seasons in the league, the two-time All-Star averaged 25.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 0.9 steals on 60.5% shooting from the floor.

Leading to the NBA Draft, there were rumors that he was available as the Pelicans tried to move up for Scoot Henderson, who went to the Portland Trail Blazers at No. 3. But New Orleans rebuffed those rumors.

As currently constructed, the Pelicans have playoff aspirations. If they trade Williamson, they could be looking for a player who should be available and can help lift them further to the playoffs.

A hypothetical Knicks-Pelicans trade would have to involve two-time All-Star Julius Randle, who plays the same position as Williamson.

Knicks Get Underwhelming Package for Obi Toppin

The Knicks and the Indiana Pacers finalized the Obi Toppin trade on Friday. It was an underwhelming package than what was previously reported.

“They are acquiring Toppin from the Knicks in exchange for the least favorable of the Pacers and Suns’ 2028 second-round picks as well as the least favorable of the Pacers’ and Wizards’ 2029 second-round picks,” according to a report from the Indianapolis Star.