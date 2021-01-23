NFL Football Saturday TV Schedule: Are There Playoff Games Today?

For those of you football fans who were hoping to get some more playoff action today… we’re sorry to disappoint. Unfortunately, there are no scheduled NFL games for Saturday.

Your next opportunity to tune in to some more playoff football will be Sunday, as we will be gifted with both the AFC Conference Championship game and the NFC Conference Championship game.

Find out how to watch all the jam-packed playoff football scheduled for us over this weekend, as well as betting spreads and game previews, below. Plus, to help you get through this football-less Saturday, we’ll point you in the direction of a thrilling event headlined by one of the biggest entertainers in all of sports.

Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers

Time: 3:05 pm ET

Date: Sunday, 1/24 (Tomorrow)

Place: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, WI)

Coverage: FOX

Spread: Green Bay Packers (-3.5)

Tom Brady will be shorthanded on Sunday as Tampa Bay has ruled out wide receiver Antonio Brown with a knee injury. Brown has scored five touchdowns over his last five games.

Aaron Rodgers has not thrown a pick in six of his last seven games. Green Bay is undefeated this season when the team doesn’t commit a turnover (11-0 SU).

Running back Aaron Jones racked up 99 yards rushing in last week’s victory. The Packers as a team have now rushed for at least 185 yards in three of their last four games. With that said, the Bucs will be adding some reinforcement to the interior of their d-line, in the form of Vita Vea, who will be active for the first time since Week 5.

Patrick Mahomes Looks to Advance to his 2nd Super Bowl

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

Time: 6:40 pm ET

Date: Sunday, 1/24 (Tomorrow)

Place: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)

Coverage: CBS, CBS All-Access

Spread: Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5)

Patrick Mahomes has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and is a go for Sunday. Wideout Sammy Watkins and running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Le’Veon Bell’s status remain up in the air. CEH has not appeared in a game since Week 15, while Bell received just two carries while operating behind Darrel Williams last week.

Josh Allen is coming off a modest game a week ago, throwing for just 206 yards. Yet, Stefon Diggs was on the receiving end of more than half of those yards (106). The Pro Bowl wide receiver has now eclipsed 100 yards receiving in five of his last six games. Diggs will look to feast again this week as Chiefs cornerbacks Bashaud Breeland and Rashad Fenton are both listed as questionable.

The Chiefs knocked off the Bills 26-17 back in Week 6, holding Allen to a season-low 122 passing yards.

UFC 257: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 2

Time: 10:00 pm ET

Date: Saturday, 1/23 (Today)

Place: UFC Fight Island (Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates)

Coverage: ESPN+

Spread: Conor Mcgregor (-305)

Tonight, Dustin Poirier will look to get revenge on Conor McGregor in a lightweight clash at UFC 257 at Fight Island. McGregor delivered a first-round knockout in the two’s first bout back in 2014. Poirier owns a record of 26-6-0. “The Notorious” checks in with a 22-4-0 record.