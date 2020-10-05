NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Bills Stay Hot, Cowboys Slide

Sunday’s Week 4 schedule of the NFL season confirmed a lot of what we had previously known. The NFC East is bad. The Dallas Cowboys’ secondary may be even worse. The Houston Texans can likely kiss goodbye to any hope of a third consecutive division title and The MVP race is currently a two-man show.

Below, we highlight some of the most impressive and least impressive teams of Week 4, plus a first look at our updated NFL power rankings heading into Week 5.

*We will continue to update this list as more Week 4 games are completed.

Seahawks, Bills Keep Undefeated Streak Alive

The Seattle Seahawks extended their undefeated campaign on Sunday thanks to a 31-23 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Russell Wilson continues to be lights out, topping 70% completion rating for the third time this year.

Yet, despite Seattle’s offensive dominance, their struggles on defense, namely in the secondary, have left us wanting more from the Super Bowl contenders. Through four weeks of play, they’ve allowed 408.5 passing yards per game. Seattle has what could be a sneakily competitive game on the docket, with an improving Vikings team coming into CenturyLink next week.

If there’s any player who will ruin Russ’ bid for an MVP trophy, it’s looking like it’ll be Josh Allen. As absurd as it sounds, Allen’s three-touchdown performance in Buffalo’s beatdown of the Raiders is actually his lowest output in a game this year. Allen has now scored 14 total touchdowns while tossing a mere single interception.

Defensively, Buffalo is starting to look more and more like the unit who ranked third in total defense a season ago, limiting Josh Jacobs to less than 50 yards rushing.

Week 5’s matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans is suiting up to be one of the most intriguing games in the first half of the year.

New York Football is Hard to Watch

Adam Gase continues to coach on borrowed time for what feels like years now. If losing to a third-string quarterback making his first career start on a short week wasn’t bad enough, the Jets must now turn around and face off with Kyler Murray fresh off a three-touchdown outing.

If there is one positive, Gang Green could be receiving an influx of talent into their lineup. The Jets are “optimistic” running back Le’Veon Bell and Denzel Mims can return in Week 5.

Speaking of Week 5, had the Giants been able to knock off the Rams on Sunday, they would have miraculously pulled into a tie for first place in the dreadful NFC East with a chance to take a game lead over Dallas next Sunday.

Instead, Daniel Jones tossed a game-losing interception on Big Blue’s final drive for a Giants team who has now won just nine of their past 32 games. While the Cowboys have struggled on defense this season, they shouldn’t have much of an issue slowing down an offense who hasn’t had a rusher top 49 yards all season.

NFL Power Rankings: Heading into Week 5

RANKING TEAM 1 Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) 2 Buffalo Bills (4-0) 3 Baltimore Ravens (3-1) 4 Seattle Seahawks (4-0) 5 Green Bay Packers (3-0) 6 Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0) 7 New England Patriots (2-1) 8 Los Angeles Rams (3-1) 9 Tennessee Titans (3-0) 10 San Francisco 49ers (2-1) 11 Cleveland Browns (3-1) 12 New Orleans Saints (2-2) 13 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) 14 Indianapolis Colts (3-1) 15 Arizona Cardinals (2-3) 16 Chicago Bears (3-1) 17 Las Vegas Raiders (2-2) 18 Dallas Cowboys (1-3) 19 Carolina Panthers (2-2) 20 Detroit Lions (1-3) 21 Los Angeles Chargers (1-3) 22 Miami Dolphins (1-3) 23 Cincinnati Bengals (1-2-1) 24 Minnesota Vikings (1-3) 25 Jacksonville Jaguars (1-3) 26 Houston Texans (0-4) 27 Philadelphia Eagles (0-2-1) 28 Washington Football (1-3) 29 Atlanta Falcons (0-3) 30 Denver Broncos (1-3) 31 New York Giants (0-4) 32 New York Jets (0-4)