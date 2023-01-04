NFL Thursday Night Football: No TNF Amazon Game on TV Today, January 5

There will be no NFL Thursday Night Football game on January 5, 2023 with all the Week 18 matchups taking place this weekend. While there is no TNF contest, all indications are the entire slate of NFL games for Week 18 will be played as scheduled on January 7-8.

The league announced the schedule will go on as planned after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the team’s Monday Night Football matchup against the Bengals. The NFL has not revealed a decision on how the league will handle the postponed Bills-Bengals matchup.

The one unique part of this week’s NFL schedule is there are two games on Saturday, January 7. The day is headlined by the Jaguars hosting the Titans at 8:15 p.m. Eastern on ABC/ESPN with the winner clinching the AFC South title and a playoff berth. The Chiefs square off against the Raiders in the earlier Saturday game at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on ABC/ESPN.

Here is a look at the the full Week 18 schedule for Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8. All times are listed in Eastern Standard.

NFL Schedule for Saturday, January 7, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders 4:30 p.m. Eastern ABC/ESPN

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars 8:15 p.m. ABC/ESPN

NFL Schedule for Sunday, January 8, 2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m. FOX

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills 1 p.m. CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears 1 p.m. FOX

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. CBS

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. CBS

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins 1 p.m. FOX

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. FOX

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 p.m. CBS

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 p.m. FOX

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 p.m. FOX

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders 4:25 p.m. FOX

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers 8:20 p.m. NBC

How Will the NFL Handle the Bills-Bengals Game?

The NFL has yet to announce how the league plans to handle the Buffalo-Cincinnati matchup that was postponed from Week 17. Given the playoffs start on Saturday, January 14, it appears unlikely that the game will be resumed barring a last-minute change to push back the postseason.

The NFL could leave the game unplayed and use winning percentage to determine the AFC seeding. According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the two most likely options are for the NFL to either rule the game a tie or no contest.

“The simplest scheduling option for the NFL is proceeding with the full slate of Week 18 games, which the league announced Tuesday it planned to do, and then ultimately ruling the Bills-Bengals game a no contest or a tie,” Jones wrote on January 4.

“…If it’s ruled a no-contest, that would require a manipulation of the playoff seeding qualifications that would be carried out by Goodell in consultation with club ownership groups.

“Would the AFC seeding be based off winning percentage? That seems to be the clearest path forward.”

NFL Playoff Schedule 2023

While we do not know the specific NFL playoff matchups, the time slots have been revealed for the first three days of postseason games. There are expected to be two games on Saturday, January 14, three games on Sunday, January 15 and one Monday Night Football game on January 16.

Here is a look at what we know about the NFL playoff schedule so far, per FBSSchedules.com.

Saturday, January 14, 2023

AFC/NFC Wild Card 4:30 p.m. Eastern TV TBD

AFC/NFC Wild Card 8:15 p.m. TV TBD

Sunday, January 15, 2023

AFC/NFC Wild Card 1 p.m. TV TBD

AFC/NFC Wild Card 4:30 P.M. CBS

AFC/NFC Wild Card 8:15 P.M. NBC

Monday, January 16, 2023

AFC/NFC Wild Card 8 p.m. ESPN