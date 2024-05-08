Falcons’ Bijan Robinson Draws Comparison to 2-Time All-Pro

The Atlanta Falcons offense will have a new look in 2024 with Kirk Cousins at quarterback. However, the Falcons have invested heavily in offensive weapons in the last few drafts, and are hoping their investments will pay off with a Pro Bowl quarterback. Bijan Robinson, the Falcons’ first-round pick in 2023, is poised for a huge year and is “capable of becoming a Christian McCaffrey-caliber weapon,” according to Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski.

The Falcons have drafted offensive skill positions in the first round of the last four drafts. The team selected Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick in 2021, Drake London with the No. 8 overall pick in 2022, Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in 2022 and Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick in 2023.

With four top-ten selections going toward offensive weapons, the Falcons are hoping Cousins can elevate their play. Robinson was named as a second-year player “Primed to Explode,” by Sobleski.

Falcons Looking to Maximize Robinson’s Pass-Catching Ability

Robinson led all running backs in receptions last season with 58. The Falcons’ entire offense was “previously hampered by poor quarterback play,” wrote Sobleski.

“Robinson can now be more of a weapon as a receiver. Yes, he led all rookie running backs with 58 receptions, but his overall utilization can be expanded to its fullest and executed more efficiently,” wrote Sobleski.

Robinson totaled 487 receiving yards with Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke playing quarterback. Despite the Falcons’ No. 17 ranked total offense, Robinson finished No. 10 in total yards with 1,463 yards from scrimmage.

“The offense should open up no matter who is behind center, particularly Cousins considering how well he can orchestrate a system. Furthermore, the 35-year-old has no problem simply turning around and handing the ball to his running back, as evidenced by four Pro Bowl seasons from Dalvin Cook while the two shared a backfield in Minnesota,” wrote Sobleski.

Cook was selected to four consecutive Pro Bowls with Cousins under center. The threat of Cousins’ arm creates more opportunities for running backs. The Falcons lacked that in 2023, but now hope Cousins can do for Robinson what he did for Cook.

Robison and McCaffery Comparison

McCaffery started his career with the Falcons division rival Carolina Panthers. Just like Robinson, McCaffery was the No. 8 overall pick. McCaffery started 10 games as a rookie and totaled 1,089 yards from scrimmage. His second-year jump was a big one.

In his second season, McCaffery totaled 1,965 yards from scrimmage and caught 107 passes. He was named a Second Team All-Pro. Similar to McCaffery, Robinson also possesses great ability in the open field.

After years of inconsistent quarterback play in Carolina, McCaffery was traded to the San Francisco 49ers. Under Kyle Shanahan and consistency at quarterback, McCaffery scored 31 touchdowns in 27 games. He was named a First Team All-Pro in his first full season with the 49ers in 2023.

The Falcons are hoping for the arrival of Cousins to have a similar effect on Robinson.

“Even with all of the talent among the Falcons’ skill positions, Robinson could well be their offensive focal point and challenge to lead the league in yards from scrimmage this fall,” wrote Sobelski.