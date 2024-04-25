Dallas Turner Sends Message on Falcons Rumors Before NFL Draft: Exclusive

Heading into the NFL draft, few players have been linked to the Atlanta Falcons more than Alabama pass rusher Dallas Turner. During an exclusive interview with Heavy Sports, Turner discussed his recent workout with the Falcons, pre-draft preparation and his partnership with Old Spice.

In addition to meeting days before the NFL draft, the former Alabama Crimson Tide star revealed there has been “real good energy” with the Falcons. Atlanta holds the No. 8 pick in the NFL draft, and Turner has been a popular prediction in mocks.

“Yeah, I was with them [the Falcons] on Sunday [April 21], I had a workout in Tuscaloosa with them on Sunday,” Turner told Heavy Sports in an April 25, 2024 interview. “Terry [Fontenot], Raheem [Morris]… They were real good people, for sure, on my visit. …Real good people.

“Sounds like they really trying to change the culture and turn it around over there and stuff like that. I’m real familiar with the area of Atlanta. It’s just been real good conversations and real good energy between me and the coaching staff.”

Dallas Turner on Falcons Rumors: ‘It Would Be a Little Bit Similar of How I Was Used at Alabama’

It would not be a surprise if the Falcons turn to the defensive side of the ball with their first pick. The question is whether Atlanta will snag Turner, another defender or trade down. Turner noted that the Falcons indicated the team would utilize him as a linebacker, similar to how he played as a star at Alabama.

“It would be a little bit similar of how I was used at Alabama as an outside linebacker,” Turner said of the Falcons’ plans. “Majority of the time I’m going to be rushing, but sometimes I am capable of dropping [in coverage], too. And also, you know, you gotta stop the run. They [want] all downs.”

NFL Draft Rumors: Dallas Turner Is Drawing Comparisons to Pro Bowler Brian Burns

Tuner posted 53 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks for the Crimson Tide in 2023. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein sees similarities between Turner and two-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns.

“Long and athletic with the explosive traits needed to become an impactful NFL pass rusher,” Zierlein detailed in his pre-draft profile of the former Bama standout. “Turner’s first-step quickness and elite closing burst are important building blocks, but he still needs to work on his process from Point A to Point B.

“… A team would be wise to widen him out and allow him a better runway to ignite his burst and overwhelm tackles with his speed. He’s added 20 pounds since coming to Alabama, but he struggles at times to stack and shed run blockers or set a firm edge. Turner’s frame and game are much less developed than Will Anderson Jr.’s coming out of Alabama last year, so it could take time for him to make his mark as a starting 3-4 outside linebacker.”

Dallas Turner Is Partnering With Old Spice Ahead of the NFL Draft

Heavy Sports dropped by the P&G House in Detroit on the eve of the NFL draft. Turner is partnering with Old Spice to make sure he feels good for one of the biggest nights of his life.

“Real excited for the draft and this next step I’m about to take,” Turner explained. “There’s a lot [that’s] about to change for my family and things like that. But you know, Old Spice is with me, P&G and the guys. They got this new total body deodorant. …Whole 24/7 [will] get you right.”