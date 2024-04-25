Falcons Viewed as Landing Spot for 3-Time Pro Bowl Pass Rusher

Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson has requested to be traded, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Cory Woodroof of USA Today listed five potential landing spots for the three-time Pro Bowl selection, including the Atlanta Falcons.

“Bengals three-time Pro-Bowl DE Trey Hendrickson has requested to be traded from Cincinnati, per league source,” Schefter tweeted on April 24. “Hendrickson is due to make $15 million this season, and is looking for more long-term security than Cincinnati has been willing to offer.”

Woodroof wrote that the Falcons need an edge rusher and general manager Terry Fontenot was with the New Orleans Saints in 2017 when the team drafted Hendrickson.

“The Falcons desperately need an impact edge rusher, whether it’s acquiring one in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft or making a move for someone like Hendrickson. Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot was in New Orleans when Hendrickson was drafted in 2017, and new head coach Raheem Morris (above) could use someone experienced like Hendrickson to help his return to Atlanta go as well as it can,” Woodroof Wrote. “The Falcons could send a few picks Cincy’s way and finally get the edge rusher the franchise has been looking for since John Abraham.”

How Trey Hendrickson Would Help the Falcons

Hendrickson posted the second most sacks in the NFL last season with 17.5. In three of his past four seasons, the 29-year-old has had at least 13.5 sacks.

During the past four seasons, his ability to get to the quarterback has been just one of the best in football, posting 53 combined sacks in those four seasons. Hendrickson has also stayed on the field, playing in at least 15 games in those four years.

Josiah Caswell of Pro Football Network also listed the Atlanta Falcons as a landing spot for Hendrickson,

“One of the top teams that should be interested in Hendrickson’s services is the Atlanta Falcons, who had to play against him twice a year from 2017-20. The Falcons have suffered from a lack of pass rush for years and look to improve that this offseason.

“With their focus likely on the draft, potentially taking an EDGE then, the Falcons could redirect their attention to a proven commodity in Hendrickson,” Caswell wrote in his April 24 column listing landing spots for the pass rusher. “Atlanta has eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft it could trade, including two third-rounders, one second-rounder, and the eighth overall pick.”

His Agent Is Looking for Long-Term Security

Hendrickson’s agent, Harold Lewis, told Ben Baby of ESPN they’re looking for a long-term investment from the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Our No. 1 goal is to get a long-term commitment from them,” Lewis said. “If we can’t, then we’re asking for a trade. And hopefully if he gets traded, that’s what we do — get a long-term commitment with somewhere else.”

The Atlanta Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal this offseason, which could be the window in which they’re looking to win. Adding Cousins, who will make $180 million over those four years, gives the front office even more of a reason to land a player of Hendrickson’s caliber this offseason.