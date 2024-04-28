Ravens Sign ‘Destructive Force’ as Undrafted Free Agent: Report

The Baltimore Ravens moved quickly to get their pick of the undrafted free agents, signing Duke defensive tackle Ja’Mion Franklin, according to Heavy’s Matt Lombardo.

Franklin is happy to be headed to Baltimore. The 24-year-old posted on X: “Blessing let’s get to it!”

Described as a “destructive force up the middle” by Elliott Jarnot of The Chronicle, Franklin will join a crowded D-tackle room for the Ravens. It’s a group headlined by 2023 breakout star Justin Madubuike, who got a four-year contract extension worth $98 million this offseason, per Spotrac.com.

The Ravens are well-stocked at Franklin’s position, but the franchise has always been willing to add a big body to the heart of the defensive front. Franklin fits the profile of what the Ravens still expect from the trenches, even after Zach Orr replaced Mike Macdonald as defensive coordinator.

Ja’Mion Franklin Fits Ravens’ Profile Up Front

Franklin should be excited about becoming part of a team that values beefy run-stuffers at the heart of the D-line. Clogging running lanes and overpowering blockers were core aspects of Franklin’s game at Duke.

As Jarnot pointed out, those same attributes showed up at the Scouting Combine, when “The Ridgley, Md., native proved that his on-field performance was no fluke, posting 36 reps on the bench press — setting the program record and lifting more than any defensive lineman at the combine.”

The 6-foot-1, 306-pounder also showed an aptitude for blocking kicks with this splash play against Clemson, highlighted by Nic Mason.

Franklin has the skill-set to stick with a franchise boasting a long history of hulking interior defensive linemen. Tony Siragusa, Sam Adams, Haloti Ngata and Brandon Williams all absorbed double teams and made running on the Ravens a tough proposition.

Now Franklin gets his chance to earn his way in a similar role. He’s capable, but there’ll be plenty of competition for snaps to anchor the middle.

Ravens Loaded at Defensive Tackle

Madubuike is a premier player at his position, although his game is defined more by rushing the passer after a banner, 13-sack campaign. Run-stuffers aren’t in short supply, though, thanks to Travis Jones, Michael Pierce and Brent Urban.

Jones is arguably the most intriguing of the three as a third-round pick in 2022 who’s yet to reach his full potential. At 6-foot-4 and 338 pounds, Jones is a natural candidate to fill rushing lanes.

Ironically, that was something of a problem for the Ravens last season, despite their riches in the middle. Baltimore’s defense gave up a surprising 4.5 yards per carry.

That figure means there will be chances for a natural 0-technique who can play over center and split gaps. Franklin possesses the right intangibles, but his most likely initial competition could come from a similar player, Bravvion Roy.

A sixth-round draft pick in 2020, Roy is another big body who can be an asset against the run. He was on the practice squad last season, but Roy still earned a reserve/futures contract back in January, according to Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink.

If Roy and Franklin can make an impression this offseason, they’ll have the chance to see the field and do what Pierce, Jones and Co. struggled to do in 2023.