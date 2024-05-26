Ravens Called a ‘Perfect Fit’ for $61 Million All-Pro

General Manager Eric DeCosta of the Baltimore Ravens has done a good job of addressing the major holes on the roster through free agency and the draft. However, one position that still could use some addressing is the safety position.

According to David Latham of “Last Word on Sports,” for the Ravens, “Justin Simmons Could Be A Perfect Fit For The Team.”

Simmons is probably the top free agent and top safety on the market as of this point and could be a major boost to any team he decides to join.

Some great stuff here: @Broncos GM George Paton breaking down what makes Justin Simmons so great. Side note: Paton was sought out by teams to be a GM dating back to 2013. He passed many times, waiting for the right opportunity. Denver got a good one. pic.twitter.com/3JuiEBBHxT — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 21, 2021

Latham wrote, “Justin Simmons is looking for the perfect fit from both a scheme and financial standpoint, and the Baltimore Ravens might be the ideal landing spot.” Simmons was released by the Denver Broncos earlier in the offseason as part of a purge by the organization of Simmons, Russell Wilson and Jerry Jeudy.

Latham points out that, “The team already has two above-average starters in Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams, but they should find a proper replacement for Geno Stone.”

With former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald taking the head coaching job with the Seattle Seahawks there is a chance that new DC Zach Orr could switch up schemes. However, if he keeps similar concepts then according to Latham, “Baltimore runs more three-safety looks than anyone else.”

Justin Simmons Would Bring All-Pro Pedigree to Baltimore

Simmons remaining as a free agent is at this point a strategic move by the safety to end up in the best spot.

Latham wrote, “The two-time Pro Bowler has yet to land with a new organization. This isn’t due to a lack of talent on Simmons’ part, as the former third-round pick remains one of the best safeties in the game.”

Simmons, a 2016 third-round pick of the Broncos, is a two-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro Second Team safety.

Justin Simmons has a 2 INT day.pic.twitter.com/DYaJ1jB9VR — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 4, 2022

“Starting in 15 games last year, the veteran finished the season with three interceptions, eight passes defended, two forced fumbles, one sack, 70 tackles, and two tackles-for-loss,” Latham wrote.

Simmons signed a 4-year, $61 million extension with the Broncos in 2021 after a strong start to his career.

The 30-year-old will be entering his 9th season in the NFL, and first with a new team, looking to make a difference for a contender.

Latham did point out that Simmons may be out of the Ravens budget and could be a fit for the Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

Simmons would bring an All-Pro talent and veteran presence to whichever team signs him, but if the Ravens want to get over the hump to the Super Bowl this may be the move.

Ravens Safety Search Not Limited to Justin Simmons

Part of the need for a third safety is the aforementioned Stone leaving the Ravens in free agency earlier this year. Stone had a breakout season filling in for Williams during the year and parlayed that into a deal with the division rival Cincinnati Bengals.

Losing Stone leaves the Ravens short at safety with Brandon Stephens moving to CB fulltime. Latham wrote, “They should find a proper replacement for Geno Stone.”

Earlier this week the Ravens brought in safety Jamal Adams for a visit. ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on Tuesday, May 21, “Former Seahawks Pro-Bowl safety Jamal Adams is visiting today with the Baltimore Ravens.”

Adams struggled with the Seahawks after being traded from the New York Jets but would provide a cheaper alternative to Simmons. However, Latham explained, “Justin Simmons makes far more sense for the Ravens, as he has more in his tank and is more of a natural fit for the Geno Stone role.”