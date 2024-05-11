Ravens Named Potential Suitor for Former Steelers’ 4th-Round WR

With the main wave of free agency over and the draft in the rear-view mirror, teams will look around to see who is available to fill holes or create potential camp competitions. The Baltimore Ravens still have a sneaky need at the WR position as they have done very little this offseason to make improvements at the position.

Last Word on Sports’ Anthony Palacios suggested that the Ravens “could have interest” in free agent WR Martavis Bryant.

Palacios wrote, “2,100-yard free agent and former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, Martavis Bryant is expected to have interest from teams after his release.”

I don’t care what some of yall say. Bring Martavis Bryant back!!!! pic.twitter.com/Pa3KM5apfW — Zach (@ZPSteelers2) May 10, 2024

The Ravens are coming off an AFC conference championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and may need to add some firepower if they plan to take down the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Palacios pointed out, “Odell Beckham Jr. was the veteran help for the team but he isn’t there anymore so they may need someone like Bryant as a replacement.

Palacios listed the Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints as other potential destinations for the veteran WR.

“If he does sign and play with a team this season, he’ll see his first NFL snaps since the 2018 season,” Palacios points out.

Martavis Bryant Could Be Down to His Last Chance

Bryant’s career has been the definition of up-and-down as the WR was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth-round of 2014.

However, his time in Pittsburgh was mired with controversy. Palacios writes, “He spent the 2014-2017 campaign with the Steelers, only appearing in 36 games due to various drug-related suspensions.”

After putting up 50 catches for 765 receiving yards in only 11 games during the 2015 season, Bryant missed the whole 2016 season due to a suspension. “The Steelers traded him to the Raiders ahead of the 2017 season but were dealing with Bryant’s off-field issues that prevented him from playing,” Palacios explained.

According to Palacios, “He was able to contribute, notching 126 balls for 1,917 yards and 17 touchdowns before his trade.” When he was on the field his ability to contribute was obvious.

Bryant has not played since the season with the Raiders in 2018. Palacios wrote, “The Cowboys were bringing in the controversial receiver for a chance to reboot his career but never gave him that opportunity. However, the 32-year-old is running out of time so there may not be much left in the tank.”

At 32 years old, Bryant is not the speedster he used to be, but it may be worth kicking the tires on to see how much he still can contribute.

Ravens WR Room Is Looking a Little Thin Currently

The Ravens lost their veteran receiver in Beckham to the Miami Dolphins, although it was unlikely for them to bring him back. Zay Flowers will be entering his second year and while he showed immense talent during his rookie season, he could use some help.

Palacios wrote, “One thing that the Ravens want to avoid is Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews taking all of the catches this year.”

After Flowers the depth chart gets a bit unreliable in terms of who could secure the No. 2 WR role. “They were able to re-sign Rashod Bateman but his track record of injuries may become an issue midseason,” Palacios advised.

The Ravens also have Nelson Agholor who provided valuable snaps last season, but it is unclear how he would perform in the No. 2 spot. The Ravens also added a rookie in WR Devontez Walker during the fourth round, but again it is unlikely he would be able to step into that role right away.

Palacios wrote, “Adding Bryant could provide some relief to every receiver on the corp.”