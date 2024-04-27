Bills GM Reveals Rookie Draft Pick’s Surprising Question on Phone Call

DeWayne Carter is ready to be a member of the Buffalo Bills.
The former Duke defensive tackle, taken by the Bills in the third round of the NFL Draft on April 26, had an enthusiastic response when general manager Brandon Beane called to tell him he was coming to Buffalo.
As WIVB sports director Josh Reed noted on X, Carter had a pressing question for Beane — one that was posed politely, Reed emphasized.
“Why did it take so long to call me?” Carter said.
Duke Star Expected to Land in Buffalo
Carter had been in Buffalo’s sights for some time, including a meeting with coaches at the NFL Combine. Syracuse.com reporter Matt Parrino noted that the Duke defensive tackle had a feeling after that initial meeting that Buffalo would be calling his name.
“New Bills DT DeWayne Carter says he’s always felt he would end up with the Bills,” Parrino wrote on X. “He recalls a conversation with new Bills d-line coach Marcus West back at the combine, where they first connected.”
The Bills were quite high on Carter as well, with Beane sharing some praise for his leadership skills. Carter was a three-year captain at Duke and earned Academic All-ACC honors.
Beane said he believes Carter can make an immediate impact on the team.
“He’s gonna be plug-and-play in my mind,” Beane said. “He’s smart … He’s gonna make the guys around him better.
“We’re really excited about what he’s gonna bring, the guy plays hard, relentless motor, a lot of DNA that we look for in our defensive line.”
Analyst Sees DeWayne Carter as ‘Rotational Piece’
NFL Network Draft analyst Lance Zierlein said Carter may not grow into a starter in the NFL, but could be a strong rotational piece. That could make him a particularly good fit in Buffalo, where head coach Sean McDermott uses a heavy rotation among defensive linemen.
“He is smart, strong and very active,” Zierlein wrote. “He might never be a full-time starter, but he will give a team value as a rotational three-technique (even fronts) or five-technique. While he doesn’t have jarring rush production, he might be a more talented pass rusher than run defender on the pro level, thanks to his bull rush and lateral quickness. Carter has the ability to become a good rotational piece in a 4-3 scheme.”
The Bills have already addressed their defensive line this offseason, re-signing free agent DaQuan Jones to a two-year contract. Jones said he’s excited to return and believes in the quality of the defensive line position.
“It came down to just being comfortable in the system,” Jones shared. “I really do enjoy how coach Sean McDermott coaches a defense and how we’re able to play up front and kind of just going and attacking, I really enjoy that. And really two, the D-line room is so special. I really love those guys.”
The Bills also re-signed defensive end A.J. Epenesa after a breakout season where he made 6.5 sacks and two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.