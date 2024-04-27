Bills GM Reveals Rookie Draft Pick’s Surprising Question on Phone Call

DeWayne Carter is ready to be a member of the Buffalo Bills.

The former Duke defensive tackle, taken by the Bills in the third round of the NFL Draft on April 26, had an enthusiastic response when general manager Brandon Beane called to tell him he was coming to Buffalo.

As WIVB sports director Josh Reed noted on X, Carter had a pressing question for Beane — one that was posed politely, Reed emphasized.

“Why did it take so long to call me?” Carter said.

Duke Star Expected to Land in Buffalo

Carter had been in Buffalo’s sights for some time, including a meeting with coaches at the NFL Combine. Syracuse.com reporter Matt Parrino noted that the Duke defensive tackle had a feeling after that initial meeting that Buffalo would be calling his name.

“New Bills DT DeWayne Carter says he’s always felt he would end up with the Bills,” Parrino wrote on X. “He recalls a conversation with new Bills d-line coach Marcus West back at the combine, where they first connected.”

The Bills were quite high on Carter as well, with Beane sharing some praise for his leadership skills. Carter was a three-year captain at Duke and earned Academic All-ACC honors.

Buffalo Selects DT DeWayne Carter 95th Overall 🦬 114 QB Pressures Since 2021 (2nd Among Power Five DTs) pic.twitter.com/32KkQ7WFnR — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 27, 2024

Beane said he believes Carter can make an immediate impact on the team.

“He’s gonna be plug-and-play in my mind,” Beane said. “He’s smart … He’s gonna make the guys around him better.