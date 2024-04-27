Bills New DT’s Girlfriend Posts Strong Message After Draft Selection

The Buffalo Bills are filling several roster holes through the 2024 NFL draft. With their final selection on Day 2, the Bills drafted former Duke defensive tackle DeWayne Carter.

When Carter received the call that he was the Bills No. 95 overall pick, his girlfriend Amanda was right by his side.

Amanda was thrilled for Carter. She immediately posted on her Instagram Stories, “Buffalo here we come,” before reflecting on her boyfriend’s NFL journey. “Surreal,” she wrote. “From a 13-year-old kid with a dream to getting his name called on the biggest stage. Beyond proud.”

Amanda has been Carter’s biggest fan for nearly a decade. The 23-year-old defensive tackle posted a tribute to his longtime girlfriend on their 8th anniversary in 2022. “Who would’ve thought we’d be here,” he posted.

“Through all of the hardships, new places, and many new things in life; you have remained consistent. From the many holidays, birthdays, and trips that we have gone on. To the countless number of games that you have traveled around Ohio, and now around the country to support me at.

“Lastly, the milestones that we have been blessed to experience and go through with each other, I wouldn’t trade it for the world. Thank you for always being you and always loving me, I wouldn’t trade what we have for the world❤️.”

Carter’s girlfriend noted how his five years at Duke “went by in the blink of an eye,” she wrote on Instagram. “Getting to watch you live out your dream has been incomparable. There is truly no one more deserving of these opportunities. Whether it’s on or off the field, I am placing all bets on you, every time. Here’s to the start of a new journey 🥂🫶🏼.”

Bills News: Buffalo Received Mixed Grades on Drafting DT DeWayne Carter



The Athletic’s Nate Brugler listed Carter as the twelfth-best defensive tackle in this year’s draft. Last season, the 6-foot-2, 302-pounder recorded 41 total tackles, 4 passes defensed, 1.0 sack, and 1 fumble recovery for a touchdown.

“A three-year starter at Duke, Carter was a three-technique defensive tackle in former head coach Mike Elko’s 4-2-5 base scheme (also saw snaps on the edge),” Brugler wrote. “He became the first three-time team captain in Blue Devils history, although his senior season production fell short of what he put on film as a sophomore and junior.”

As a junior, he registered 36 total tackles, 4 passes defensed, 5.5 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries, 3 forced fumbles and a touchdown. During his sophomore season, he registered 36 total tackles, 3 passes defensed, 3.5 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles.

“Overall, Carter doesn’t have a true difference-making trait on the field, but he is smart, strong and very active,” Brugler surmised. “He might never be a full-time starter, but he will give a team value as a rotational three-technique (even fronts) or five-technique (odd fronts).”

DeWayne Carter with the big man TD! Scoop ‘n score! pic.twitter.com/5mDckl0BBk — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 23, 2023

However, SI’s Matt Verderame gave the Bills an “A” for selecting Carter. Verderame wrote, “Carter is a nice find late in the third round… and should pair nicely with Ed Oliver in the coming years. He’s a powerful force who can push the pocket.”

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski gave the Bills a “C” grade for Carter. “He’s stout and explosive. But he also needs to develop his technique to consistently get off blocks.”

DeWayne Carter Called Playing for the Bills ‘A Fever Dream’

new #bills DL DeWayne Carter has a million dollar smile pic.twitter.com/HzTJl3bg2s — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) April 27, 2024

While analysts are mixed on Carter, Beane is confident in his selection. “He’s going to be plug and play in my mind,” Beane said, per The Buffalo News. “He’s smart… he’s a tough dude. Leader, three-year captain, DNA, intangibles. He’s going to make the guys around him better.

“He is mature – mature beyond his years,” Beane added. “He politely asked me what took us so long to call him — He did it in a nice way. I said we were just waiting for the right moment.”

For Carter, “This is a fever dream,” he told reporters on Saturday, April 27. “I’m just so excited to be here.” After seeing the facilities, “It’s unreal,” Carter added. “Just getting to be here and see my name on the jersey for the first time, it’s so surreal.”

Carter also understands nothing is going to be handed to him as he transitions to the NFL. “You gotta study the game… especially in this league, so you gotta do anything to find yourself a niche.