Ex-Bills RB Frank Gore Issues 2-Word Warning After Son Signs With Buffalo

Frank Gore has a warning to anyone who doubts his son’s abilities — “They’ll see.”

The legendary running back, who spent a season with the Buffalo Bills at the end of his career, spoke out after his son signed with the Bills on April 27. Frank Gore Jr. went undrafted after a standout career at Southern Miss, but quickly landed a job as an undrafted free agent on Saturday.

The younger Gore will have a chance to earn a roster spot in Buffalo, where there is little experienced depth behind starter James Cook heading into next season.

Frank Gore Sr.: ‘My Bloodline is for Real’

Speaking to CBS Sports reporter Josina Anderson, the elder Gore said he was excited that his son signed with the Bills and believes he can make an immediate impact.

“We’re good. We’re going to Buffalo man to do our thing,” Gore Sr. said, via Anderson on X. “Tell them they better be ready, trust me.”

The younger Gore made a big impact during his four seasons at Southern Miss, rushing for 4,022 yards and 26 touchdowns. Though he was seen as a potential Day 3 draft pick, Gore Jr. did not hear his name called but signed with Buffalo almost immediately after the draft concluded.

Former Southern Miss RB Frank Gore Jr. — son of future Hall of Fame RB Frank Gore Sr. — is signing with the Buffalo Bills, per sources. pic.twitter.com/x7MnieGPyL — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 27, 2024

Gore Sr. said he wasn’t concerned that his son went undrafted and sid he saw a bit of himself in junior’s game.

“I know what I’m raising. Folks slept on my son. They slept on me too,” Gore said. “They’ll see. My bloodline is for real. Our (pre-draft) testing was identical. All the scouts were like you can tell that’s my son.”

Gore Sr. spent the 2019 season with the Bills, rushing for 599 yards and two touchdowns while adding 13 catches for 100 yards. He helped the Bills reach the playoffs that season.

Speaking to Anderson, Gore Sr. said he has a lot of faith in Bills general manager Brandon Beane.

“He’s the real deal,” said Gore Sr, via Anderson. “I’m happy to get my son to this point. We’re coming to play. Buffalo got a dog, I promise you that.”