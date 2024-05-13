Bills Predicted to Re-Sign Former $10 Million Fan Favorite

The Buffalo Bills retooled this offseason by moving toward a younger, more cost-effective roster. However, after only drafting just one defensive end in the 2024 NFL draft, Buffalo may bring back a trusted veteran.

In assessing “Every Team’s Biggest Need” on Monday, May 13, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine urged the Bills to reunite with defensive end Jerry Hughes Jr.. Hughes played in Buffalo for nine seasons before signing a two-year, $10 million contract with the Houston Texans in 2022.

“The defense will turn a new chapter in 2024,” Ballentine wrote. “Multiple veteran starters are gone, but the Bills did a good job of targeting affordable stopgap options. That being said, they could still use depth at two of the most important positions. Bringing back Jerry Hughes would be a cheap way to give them some depth on the edge.

“Von Miller was reduced to a rotational role last season and the Bills have to replace Leonard Floyd’s production.” While Hughes turns 36 in August, he still has a lot left in the tank.

Over the past two seasons, he registered 67 total tackles, 13 quarterback hits, 12 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, and 1 interception. SI’s Cole Thompson wrote ahead of free agency, “After leading Houston with 9.5 sacks in 2022, Hughes moved into a rotational role behind (2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year Will) Anderson and (Jonathan) Greenard.

“Despite missing the playoffs, Hughes managed to finish the regular season with three sacks and six tackles for losses. He’ll be 36 this offseason but still offers depth value for the right price.”

Jerry Hughes was The Bills’ Longest-Tenured Player Upon His Exit



When Hughes left Buffalo in free agency, he was the Bills longest-tenured player. After the Indianapolis Colts traded Hughes, their 2010 first-round pick, to Buffalo in 2013, the edge rusher thrived.

He recorded back-to-back seasons with 10 sacks and was one of the few players retained after the Bills hired head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane.

The move to Texas made sense for the Sugar Land native and Bills Mafia wished him nothing but the best. Hughes penned a heartfelt goodbye to Buffalo after agreeing to sign with the Texans in free agency.

He posted on Instagram, “To the Pegula’s, my teammates, coaches & staff and of course Bills Mafia. “I am so thankful for the people I’ve met and friendships that were formed. It’s been an amazing 9 years, my family and I enjoyed it all. Forever grateful & unbelievably blessed.”

The TCU alum left as the Bills’ fourth all-time leader in sacks (53). During his final season in Buffalo, he led the team in pass rush win rate (20.9%), per ESPN.

Bills News: The Bills Signed Former Jaguars EDGE Dawuane Smoot After Drafting Javon Solomon



The Bills selected defensive end Javon Solomon in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft. While the Troy alum led the FBS in sacks last season (16). CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso wrote of the 6-foot-1 prospect, “If Solomon was an inch or two taller, he’s probably picked somewhere in the third round. I really believe that.”

However, Solomon doesn’t believe his height will hold him back from making an impact. “The undersized thing is a visual cue, but what you do from a physical standpoint is a whole different thing,” Solomon told WGRZ at rookie minicamp.

“So I’m going to go out there and do my best and there’s plenty of guys that have been successful. (Elvis) Dumervil… just undersized guys that go out there and kill it. So that’s the plan, just go in there and step it up.”

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia predicts Solomon and former undrafted free agent Kingsley Jonathan “have legit claims to the 53-man roster,” and Casey Toohill “likely on the outside looking in. Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa are the Bills’ projected starters with Miller as a rotational rusher.

The Bills also signed former Jacksonville Jaguars veteran Dawuane Smoot to a one-year, $2.5 million contract earlier this month. However, there’s only a negligible financial hit if he’s cut after June 1.