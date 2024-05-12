Bills Sign Record-Setting LB After Rookie Minicamp Tryout

The Buffalo Bills are adding some depth to their linebacking corps by signing Joe Andreessen, a record-setting rookie with a local connection.
The team announced on May 11 that they signed the former University at Buffalo standout to a one-year contract. Andreessen had participated in the team’s rookie minicamp on a try-out basis, but earned a contract and the chance to compete for a final roster spot this summer.
“Andreessen is a 6-foot-1, 232-pound local product who grew up in Depew, NY and gets a chance to start his pro career in his hometown,” the team noted in its announcement on Saturday.
“Andreessen spent his graduate season playing for the University at Buffalo. He started in all 12 games and registered 90 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, one sack, two passes defensed and one forced fumble in 2023.”
Joe Andreessen Set Records at Bryant
Before finishing his collegiate career at UB, the Buffalo-area native spent five seasons at Bryant University and set a single-season school record for tackles with 116 in 2022. He earned All-American honors that season.
Speaking to reporters at the team’s minicamp on Friday, Andreessen said he was excited to play for such a well-run franchise.
“It’s amazing,” Andreessen said, via Spectrum News 1 reporter Andy Young on X. “Everything I’ve dreamed of. You can see the culture and see why they’ve been so successful the last couple of years.”
But as Kyle Silagyi of SI.com’s Bills Central noted, Andreessen could have a difficult time earning a spot on the team’s final 53-man roster.
“As a 6-foot-1 small school linebacker, Andreessen faces an uphill battle to the roster; he’ll compete with the likes of fifth-round pick Edefuan Ulofoshio and free agent signing Nicholas Morrow for a depth role and a spot on special teams,” Silagyi wrote. “There’s a bit of precedent for former University at Buffalo players sticking around with the Bills; Andreessen joins Cam Lewis and Ja’Marcus Ingram as former Bulls currently on Buffalo’s roster.”
Bills Leaning on Another Rookie
While it remains to be seen whether Andreessen can earn a roster spot in Buffalo, there is another rookie expected to step into a significant role. Wide receiver Keon Coleman, the team’s first pick in the draft with the No. 33 overall selection, is expected to help fill the void after top receiver Stefon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans and No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis left in free agency.
Coleman said he has already started working with Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, saying they have been in constant communication over his role this year.
“He knows what he’s talking about on the football field. He’s a great OC,” Coleman said, via SI.com. “I think he’s probably the best in the league at what he does. He loves ball, I love ball, and we understand each other. He was down in Louisiana for his stint.”
The Bills rookie added that he and Brady have already formed a personal relationship along with a professional one.
“He kinda reminds me of myself, just a little bit older, but he still can crack a few jokes here and there, get a good laugh,” said Coleman.