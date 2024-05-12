Bills Sign Record-Setting LB After Rookie Minicamp Tryout

The Buffalo Bills are adding some depth to their linebacking corps by signing Joe Andreessen, a record-setting rookie with a local connection.

The team announced on May 11 that they signed the former University at Buffalo standout to a one-year contract. Andreessen had participated in the team’s rookie minicamp on a try-out basis, but earned a contract and the chance to compete for a final roster spot this summer.

“Andreessen is a 6-foot-1, 232-pound local product who grew up in Depew, NY and gets a chance to start his pro career in his hometown,” the team noted in its announcement on Saturday.

“Andreessen spent his graduate season playing for the University at Buffalo. He started in all 12 games and registered 90 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, one sack, two passes defensed and one forced fumble in 2023.” Joe Andreessen Set Records at Bryant Before finishing his collegiate career at UB, the Buffalo-area native spent five seasons at Bryant University and set a single-season school record for tackles with 116 in 2022. He earned All-American honors that season.

Speaking to reporters at the team’s minicamp on Friday, Andreessen said he was excited to play for such a well-run franchise.

“It’s amazing,” Andreessen said, via Spectrum News 1 reporter Andy Young on X. “Everything I’ve dreamed of. You can see the culture and see why they’ve been so successful the last couple of years.”

But as Kyle Silagyi of SI.com’s Bills Central noted, Andreessen could have a difficult time earning a spot on the team’s final 53-man roster.