Bills Rookie WR Sends 4-Word Message to Rival Chiefs

Keon Coleman has only been a member of the Buffalo Bills for a few days, but the rookie wide receiver is already studying up on the team’s biggest rivalries.

Coleman opened up in an interview with Robert Griffin III on the “RG3 and The Ones” podcast, sharing his excitement to start working with the team and getting acclimated with his new teammates. When asked what he thought about the team’s biggest rivalries, Coleman singled out the Kansas City Chiefs and sent a four-word message to the team.

“Everyone can get it,” Coleman said, adding, “All of them.”

Keon Coleman Ready for Rivalries

The rookie receiver has gotten some viral attention for his free-wheeling interviews, including an introductory interview he kicked off by bragging about a coat he found on sale at Macy’s. Coleman has also shared plenty of enthusiasm for the team, telling Griffin that he’s ready to rally behind his teammates against some of the team’s rivals.

New Bills WR Keon Coleman loves himself a nice little deal 😂🤝 (via @Matt_Bove) pic.twitter.com/vLfEYCFUjN — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2024

“[When] I get put into it, I’m all in,” Coleman said. “I ride for my teammates.”

Coleman has also gotten acquainted with Bills fans, saying he wants to try out what has become one of the biggest tailgating traditions.

“I hope they let me jump through a table,” Coleman told Griffin. “I want to do it real bad.”

Coleman is expected to take on a big role in Buffalo, especially after the team traded top receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans and lost No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis in free agency. The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia wrote that Coleman and free-agency acquisition Curtis Samuel will need to do some work to fill the void left by the departures of Diggs and Davis.

Buscaglia wrote that taking on that level of responsibility could be a tall task for a rookie like Coleman.

“The Bills will need Coleman or Samuel to step up in a big way besides [Khalil] Shakir,” Buscaglia wrote. “Coleman has a lot of potential, though asking a 21-year-old to produce in a way he never has at a higher level of football seems like asking for too much, too soon.”

Rookie Receiver Already Fitting In

The team’s decision to select Coleman with the first pick of the NFL Draft’s second round went over well with one very key stakeholder in Buffalo — Bills quarterback Josh Allen. In an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Allen watched film on several receivers and had a high opinion of the Florida State pass-catcher.

“And he liked a lot of the guys, he really did. But Keon was one — I know he liked him a lot, too,” Beane said. “And Josh and I didn’t speak on Thursday, really. Maybe he stopped by that morning. But that next day, Friday morning, he FaceTimed me. Actually, I was still at home before I headed in here. And he was like, ‘What are you thinking?’ And I said, ‘Well, barring somebody blowing me away, I’m going to take Keon.’ And he was pretty pumped.”