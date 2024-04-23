Ex-Bills CB Signs With Broncos After Speculation About Return to Buffalo

Former Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace is headed out west after some speculation that he could be a target to return to Buffalo.

The Denver Broncos announced on April 22 that Wallace signed a one-year contract with the team. Wallace played the first four seasons of his career with the Bills, starting 52 games and making six interceptions.

Wallace had been identified as a potential free-agent target for the Bills after the release of veteran Tre’Davious White in early March. Wallace also sparked some speculation with a cryptic post hinting at a potential return to Buffalo, but he ultimately landed with the Broncos and the opportunity to earn another starting job.

Bills Fans Speculated About Return

Wallace played for the Bills from 2018 to 2021 before leaving to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, then became a free agent again this offseason. On March 10, just days after the Bills released White, Wallace gave a nod to his former team in an Instagram post that had some fans wondering if he might be coming back in free agency.

Wallace posted a collection of photos that included a shot of him walking down the tunnel at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo while he played for the Steelers.

“Felt like you missed me so..,” Wallace wrote in the caption.

The post led some fans to wonder if he might be planning to sign with the Bills, but it never materialized. As SI.com’s Anthony Licciardi noted, there already been speculation at last season’s trade deadline that Wallace could be a target for the Bills.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers recently announced that rookie corner Joey Porter Jr. has taken the starting job from the aforementioned Wallace. Suddenly, he’s expendable,” Licciardi wrote in October. “Fans of both teams have taken notice, and the corner stoked the flames with an Instagram story – complete with just a single emoji.”

Licciardi speculated that Wallace could bring a boost to the Bills, providing a steady presence amid injuries and uneven play from second-year cornerback Kaiir Elam.

“Wallace, seemingly by default, is a better scheme fit than Elam for head coach Sean McDermott’s defense,” Licciardi wrote. “He’s seen success in the Bills secondary before, and after a season-ending injury to star corner Tre’Davious White, Buffalo is in the market.”

The Bills ended up adding cornerback Rasul Douglas in a trade-deadline deal with the Green Bay Packers. Douglas became a cornerstone of the defense, making 29 total tackles with one sack in eight games. Douglas also had four interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown.