Bills Predicted to Cut $6 Million Veteran After Signing UDFA

The Buffalo Bills didn’t select a punter in the 2024 NFL draft, however, they found a strong leg immediately after it concluded. Jack Browning, who went undrafted out of San Diego State, signed with the Bills on April 27, his agency announced.

The Bills rookie minicamp has yet to kick off, however, NYup.com’s Matt Parrino predicts Browning usurping veteran Sam Martin‘s job. Martin, who signed a three-year, $6 million deal with Buffalo, is under contract through the 2025 season.

Parrino also predicts Browning earns the job over Matt Haack, whom the Bills re-signed in March to a one-year, $1.125 million contract.

“Here’s a bit of a curveball,” Parrino wrote in his 53-man roster prediction. “The Bills haven’t even made their undrafted free agent class official yet, but they’re expected to sign San Diego State punter Jack Browning. A quick YouTube search yields positive reviews on Browning, who will enter an important competition at punter this summer.”

“Martin has been average, and Haack is only back because of his holding ability. (Kicker Tyler) Bass had an off-season last year, and Haack could help bring his field goal % back to near 90%. The Bills like athletic punters who have good control and power. Browning fits that description and could push for the job.”

Browning, voted a team captain last season, handled punting and kicking duties for the Aztecs over the past two years. In 2023, he averaged 45.4 yards per punt, and 46.1 yards in 2022. As a kicker, he drilled in 35-of-47 field goals (74.5%) and 100% (53 of 53) extra points. The 2022 Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year set a new school and conference record with a 61-yard field goal in September.

Last season, Martin finished the regular season averaging 45.76 yards per punt, which ranked 28th in the NFL.

Following Martin’s rough start to the 2023 NFL season, the 34-year-old found his stride at the end of the year. He was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for his performance in January.

Between Week 14 and 18, during which Buffalo went 5-0, he led the conference in percentage of punts inside the 20-yard line (64.75%), 10-yard line (29.4%), and 5-yard line (11.8%.) During the time, Martin kept opponents to an average starting field position of their own 19.1-yard line.

In the postseason, Martin averaged 44.4 yards on 5 punts, which averaged 8th in the league. After tweaking his hamstring during the AFC Wild Card game, the Bills brought Haack back as insurance. However, Martin was ultimately able to suit and play. If Browning is going to beat out Martin and Haack, he’ll need to impress during training camp.

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia wrote, “After a one-year hiatus, it looks like we’ll have a return of the #Puntapalooza (!), with Martin getting some competition from Haack and possibly from a reported undrafted rookie punter. If there are indeed three punters heading to Bills training camp, a new stopwatch will be heading to the Buscaglia residence.”

Bills Kicker Tyler Bass Put Up Career-High Numbers With Matt Haack

Overall, special teams weren’t a strong aspect of the Bills game last season. For Bass, 2023 was particularly rough. He completed 82.7% of his field goals during the regular season, and 40% in the postseason. Bass briefly deleted social media after he missed the 44-yard game-tying field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs.

During the 2021 NFL season, Haack punted a league-low 52 times, averaging 42.9 yards per punt, which ranked 31st in the league. However, with Haack as a holder, Bass thrived, drilling a career-high 87.5% of his field goals and 100% extra points.

Haack spent last season as a backup with the Cleveland Browns. He appeared in one game, kicking three punts for an average of 51.7 yards. With the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, he averaged 44.8 yards per punt.