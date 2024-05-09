Ex-Bills RB Predicted to Have Breakout Season With AFC Rival

Zack Moss never quite found his groove with the Buffalo Bills, struggling with inconsistent play and watching his role in the offense dwindle until he was traded midway through his third season.
But Moss could now be on his way to a breakout season after joining one of Buffalo’s conference rivals, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report predicted. Davenport named Moss, who signed with the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason, as one of the league’s top underrated players who could make a major impact on the field in 2024.
Davenport predicted that Moss would be able to fill the void left by the departure of longtime starting running back Joe Mixon in Cincinnati.
“Second-year pro Chase Brown will see some work as well, but it’s Moss who will likely serve as Cincinnati’s lead back,” Davenport wrote. “In five of the past six seasons, Mixon turned that role into over 1,000 total yards.
“Moss will do the same in 2024.”
Zack Moss Bounced Back in 2023
Moss had a promising rookie season with the Bills in 2020, rushing for 481 yards and four touchdowns, but struggled with injuries and inconsistent play in his second season. By the time the Bills drafted James Cook in 2022, Moss saw his role shrink even more and he had just 17 carries through five games in 2022 before being traded.
Moss had a stronger season with the Indianapolis Colts in 2023, rushing for a career-best 794 yards and five touchdowns while taking over starting duties from an injured Jonathan Taylor.
Davenport believes Moss will continue to improve as he takes over for the departed Mixon in Cincinnati.
“There’s a changing of the guard in the backfield in Cincinnati this year. Longtime starter Joe Mixon was traded to Houston, and fifth-year veteran Zack Moss has been brought in to serve as his replacement,” Davenport wrote.
Moss has said he’s excited for the opportunity, saying he can lean on the versatility he developed during his time with the Bills.
“I’ve been in a pass-happy offense before and in that role you just kind of find out ways where you can help the team,” Moss told reporters. “When I was in Buffalo, that was, OK, how can I be a better pass blocker? And that helped prepare me for each and every step that I’ve gone to and it’s helped me out as a back throughout the years.”
Bills Developed Strong Running Game
The Bills continued to lean on Cook after Moss’s departure and in 2023 developed a well-rounded ground attack. Cook became the first Bills running back since LeSean McCoy to top the 1,000-yard mark.
The Bills added more size to the backfield, drafting former Kentucky running back Ray Davis. As Alec White of the team’s official website noted, Davis was a versatile threat out of the backfield in college.
“Davis was a valuable piece in the passing attack throughout his collegiate career. In 2023, he led Kentucky with seven receiving touchdowns and averaged 9.8 yards per reception,” White wrote. “Davis ranked No. 1 among all FBS running backs in receiving touchdowns. His speed, with a 4.52 40-yard dash, allows him to turn runs or short passes into big gains.”