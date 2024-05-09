Ex-Bills RB Predicted to Have Breakout Season With AFC Rival

“Second-year pro Chase Brown will see some work as well, but it’s Moss who will likely serve as Cincinnati’s lead back,” Davenport wrote. “In five of the past six seasons, Mixon turned that role into over 1,000 total yards.

“Moss will do the same in 2024.”

Zack Moss Bounced Back in 2023

Moss had a promising rookie season with the Bills in 2020, rushing for 481 yards and four touchdowns, but struggled with injuries and inconsistent play in his second season. By the time the Bills drafted James Cook in 2022, Moss saw his role shrink even more and he had just 17 carries through five games in 2022 before being traded.

Moss had a stronger season with the Indianapolis Colts in 2023, rushing for a career-best 794 yards and five touchdowns while taking over starting duties from an injured Jonathan Taylor.

The Chase Brown/Zack Moss combo is an exciting upgrade over Joe Mixon. Brown and Moss compliment each other well. Year 2 Brown 🚀pic.twitter.com/WfPE19Mshx — Ben Cummins (@BenCumminsFF) March 12, 2024

Davenport believes Moss will continue to improve as he takes over for the departed Mixon in Cincinnati.

Moss has said he’s excited for the opportunity, saying he can lean on the versatility he developed during his time with the Bills.