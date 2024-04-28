Bears Sign 15,000-Yard QB to Compete as Caleb Williams’ Backup

The Chicago Bears have found another quarterback to compete for the backup job behind No. 1 overall rookie Caleb Williams during the 2024 offseason.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Bears are signing former Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed as an undrafted rookie free agent following the conclusion of this year’s NFL draft on April 27. He threw more than 15,000 passing yards during his collegiate career, including his time at Division II West Florida.

Reed succeeded Bailey Zappe — a 2022 fourth-round pick for New England — as the Hilltoppers quarterback in 2023 and threw for 8,084 yards and scored 83 touchdowns (12 rushing) over the past two seasons. While he could be a bit of a project, the Bears are familiar with the process after developing Tyson Bagent into a backup in 2023.

The Bears are not seeking a starting quarterback after taking Williams with the top pick in the draft, but they could spend training camp trying to figure out which of their other three quarterbacks is the best fit to serve as Williams’ backup. Bagent appears to be the favorite to keep his job from last year, but veteran Brett Rypien (free agent signing) and Reed are now in the mix and undoubtedly looking to secure a place for themselves.

Chicago has not announced the signing of Reed or any other undrafted rookies just yet, but it took them a little less than a week to finalize their UDFA additions in 2023.

Can Bears Continue UDFA Success With Austin Reed?

Reed is an intriguing signing after how things went with Bagent in 2023. The Bears brought in the latter as a camp arm last offseason behind Justin Fields, P.J. Walker and Nathan Peterman, but Bagent exceeded expectations in training camp, winning a roster spot over Walker and eventually beating up Peterman for the backup job midseason.

Bagent then got the chance to make four starts for the Bears in 2023 when Fields missed time with an injury. He was unpolished, throwing twice as many interceptions (six) as he did touchdowns (three), but he undeniably showed flashes as a backup and helped the Bears win two games at a point where their season felt entirely lost.

Now, that does not necessarily mean Reed can do the same for the Bears in 2024, but it does illustrate their willingness to let anyone on their roster compete for critical roles. Reed might have an easier time battling for the No. 3 quarterback spot with Rypien than outright winning the backup job, but last year’s whirlwind with Bagent should serve as a reminder for fans not to doubt an undrafted rookie’s potential.

For what it’s worth, Williams seems to like that Reed is joining him in Chicago. He reposted Pelissero’s report on X with the caption: “Woahhhhhh!!! Haha o yeaaa.”

Bears Unlikely to Add Veteran QB Behind Caleb Williams

The Bears got their new franchise quarterback during the 2024 draft and will now put their primary focus on developing Williams to his fullest potential. Still, it is fair to wonder if they have the right personnel in place to keep them competitive in the doomsday event that something keeps Williams off the field during his rookie season.

Bagent and Rypien have each made four career starts, while Reed — obviously — has not even participated in an NFL practice. Even if Bagent improves from his rookie season, it could be difficult to bet the entire season on such an inexperienced group. The problem is, if they do decide to add a more experienced veteran, it will be slim pickings for them.

The only starter-quality quarterback available in free agency at this point is Ryan Tannehill, but he would likely not fit with the Bears for a couple of reasons. He did not play well in his final season with Tennessee in 2023 and would have to be comfortable with not getting a chance to compete for a starting job if he signed with Chicago. He would also have to be willing to sign for a price that works for the Bears, not his desires.

If Tannehill is a no-go, then the Bears are essentially out of non-trade options. Teddy Bridgewater retired and is now coaching high school football. Walker and Trevor Siemian have each come and gone already with the Bears. Blaine Gabbert has the most reasonable playing experience, but he also struggled in 2023, playing one game for the Kansas City Chiefs in which he threw for just 185 yards and three interceptions.

Unless something truly enticing emerges, expect the Bears to stick with inexperience.