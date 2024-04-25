Disgruntled 3-Time Pro Bowl DE Could ‘Shore Up’ Bears’ Pass Rush

Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson has requested a trade, according to multiple reports, and the Chicago Bears could — and absolutely should — at least inquire about the veteran defender.

“Bengals three-time Pro-Bowl DE Trey Hendrickson has requested to be traded from Cincinnati,” NFL insider Adam Schefter wrote on X on April 24. “Hendrickson is due to make $15 million this season, and is looking for more long-term security than Cincinnati has been willing to offer.”

“I can confirm Trey Hendrickson has requested a trade,” The Athletic’s Paul Dehner also reported. “I can also confirm the #Bengals have zero interest in dealing him and don’t intend to do so. Just as with Tee Higgins, they are trying to win the Super Bowl this year, not deal stars.”

It’s easy to understand why the Bengals want to hold onto Hendrickson. He’s a force on the defensive line and will likely stay inn Cincinnati. But considering his trade request coupled with Chicago’s need for another pass rusher, Bears general manager Ryan Poles should hit the phones, stat.

Could the Bears Afford Another Top-Tier Pass Rusher?

🚨 UPDATE Bengals Trey Hendrickson has requested a trade looking for a long term deal. Henrickson has 59.5 sacks in 64 starts pic.twitter.com/CbUPvNCha7 — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) April 24, 2024

With the Bears set to draft quarterback Caleb Williams and have him on a rookie contract for the next several years, they can absolutely afford to spend on other positions.

According to Over the Cap, Chicago has just under $23 million in cap space this season and over $76 million in 2025. Even with potential extensions for wide receiver DJ Moore and offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, the Bears could afford another sizable contract.

Chicago traded a 2024 second-round pick for Montez Sweat last year before extending him on a four-year, $98 million contract. It was a hugely beneficial trade for the Bears. Would the Bengals be willing to part with Hendrickson for a similar offer?

It may take a second-rounder and possibly an additional Day 3 pick. The Bears could also offer up DeMarcus Walker or Dominique Robinson as part of a trade package, as well.

Hendrickson, 29, signed a one-year extension worth $21 million last offseason. It’s unclear what type of money he’d like, but if it’s nothing too ridiculous, the Bears could do it.

A Trade for Trey Hendrickson Would Elevate Bears’ Defensive Line in Big Way

HMM Hendrickson is 29, will be 30 in December… but third contract prices aren't usually as pricey as second contracts are. Would Ryan Poles see something like this as a way to shore up Chicago's pass rush while attacking the offense in the draft? 🤔 https://t.co/Y08AqPC3CQ — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) April 24, 2024

Hendrickson started 17 games for Cincinnati last season. In 469 pass rush snaps last season, 49 hurries and 10 quarterback hits, earning a 90.7 pass rush grade from PFF.

The Bengals DE finished with 43 total tackles (16 for loss), three forced fumbles, three passes defensed and 17.5 sacks. A consistently productive player, he has had 10 or more QB hits and 24+ hurries in each of the last four seasons.

Pairing the 6-foot-4, 270-pound Hendrickson with Sweat, who had 12.5 sacks last season, would give Chicago one of the best defensive lines in the NFL. As analyst Robert Schmitz of Da Bears Blog noted, the move could really “shore up” Chicago’s D-line.

Bengals beat writer Kelsey Conway reported that “Hendrickson is hopeful the Bengals reconsider and give him a long-term deal. If not, he wishes to be traded.”

Cincinnati will very likely give the veteran DE the new deal he seeks. But negotiations break down all the time, and the Bengals will eventually have to pay wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, among others, so it’ll take some maneuvering on their part.

And if the Bengals should take a defensive end early in the NFL draft, the Hendrickson trade talk is going to go into hyperdrive. Stay tuned.