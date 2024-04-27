Caleb Williams Makes Classic Homage in Awesome First Message to Bears Fans

The Chicago Bears are one of the NFL’s oldest and most famous franchises, and they just drafted one of the most hyped quarterback in recent memory — Caleb Williams.

The organization’s reputation isn’t lost on the USC product, which he displayed in his first message to Bears fans posted to X on Friday, April 26.

DAAAAA BEARSSSSSS!! We are otw!! 🐻#18 — Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) April 26, 2024

“DAAAAA BEARSSSSSS!!” Williams wrote. “We are otw!! 🐻#18.”

Beyond Chicago’s more than 100 years as a franchise, a 33-year-old skit on “Saturday Night Live” has helped make the Bears an iconic franchise across the nation. The line “Da Bears,” which Williams referenced in his post, was prominent in the heyday of the “Bill Swerski’s Super Fans” sketch that made its debut on SNL in 1991 and featured famous comedians Chris Farley and Mike Meyers.

Williams wasn’t even born until more than 10 years after Farley, Meyers and Robert Smigel (the creator of the sketch) introduced it to the world. But like most sports fans, regardless of age, Williams is in the know when it comes to “Da Bears.” More than that, he could be the answer to the prayers football fans in Chicago have been offering up for decades to land a quarterback who can bring the city its first Super Bowl title since 1985.

Bears’ Caleb Williams Hyped as Potentially Generational QB

Williams is among the most revered quarterbacks to enter the NFL in years and frequently draws comparisons to the likes of Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, two former MVPs and Super Bowl champions who are surefire bets for the Hall of Fame down the road.

Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN had Williams as his top overall prospect all offseason and dubbed the Bears immediate draft “winners” following their selections of Williams No. 1 overall and Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze with the 9th pick in the first round.

“Williams will be an upgrade on Justin Fields as a passer from day one. He’s so smooth, so savvy, so talented,” Kiper wrote. “And he has playmakers around him — Chicago added Keenan Allen in a trade and has DJ Moore and Cole Kmet — to elevate his game. I love this pick.”

Williams captured the Heisman Trophy in 2022 on the strength of 4,075 passing yards, 37 TDs and just 4 INTs to go along with 372 rushing yards and 10 TDs on the ground, per ESPN. He finished last season with 3,633 yards through the air, 30 TDs and 5 INTs. The QB also scored 11 rushing touchdowns in 2023.

Caleb Williams Will Face Big Pressure Early in Bears Career

Williams doesn’t turn 23 years old until mid-November, which will be roughly halfway through his first NFL campaign. The pressure he is facing is significant, not only because of the Bears’ storied tradition and recent struggles, but because of the situation into which the rookie QB will be walking.

“The first overall pick was a no-brainer, as we’ve all figured that would be USC quarterback Caleb Williams for months,” wrote Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com. “[Ryan] Poles used his second first-round pick, the ninth overall, on Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze, who will be yet another weapon for Williams. The GM now can drop Williams into the ideal scenario for a young QB.”

Chicago won’t be expected to win a Super Bowl right away, but contending for the playoffs in a tough NFC North Division will be on the minds of many football fans in the Windy City as the regular season approaches. That is the type of excitement Williams has brought to the QB-starved fanbase in a city where winning on the gridiron is no laughing matter.