Recently-Retired Former Lions DE Floated as Option to Help Bears, Montez Sweat

Former Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara stepped away from the game of football in March, but at just 28 years old, it’s certainly possible he could elect to return.

Over his eight-year NFL career, Okwara played two seasons with the New York Giants (2016-2017) before spending the bulk of his career with the Lions (from 2018 through the 2023 season). Despite Okwara’s recent decision to hang up the cleats, Matt Holder of Bleacher Report floated the veteran DE as an option for the Chicago Bears, who could use another pass rusher in their rotation.

“While Montez Sweat is a Pro Bowl-caliber edge-rusher, it would behoove the Bears to get him some help,” Holder wrote on. May 25. “Fifth-round pick Austin Booker is a project and DeMarcus Walker is more of a run defender, so bringing in a veteran like Carl Lawson, Romeo Okwara or Markus Golden would be a good idea to improve the team’s third-down defense.”

Lawson, who turns 29 in June, would make a ton of sense for Chicago, and Okwara wouldn’t be a bad addition, either — if he chooses to return to the game, that is.

Could DE Romeo Okwara Come Out of Retirement & Join the Chicago Bears?

“After some introspection and meditation, I have decided to step away from the NFL,” Okwara wrote in an Instagram post on March 19, adding: “The experiences, friendships and camaraderie I have been lucky enough to share with my teammates, coaches and peers is something I will forever be grateful for.”

It’s not at all unusual for players to walk away from the NFL only to re-enter — or attempt to re-enter — the game at a later date. NFL legends Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski both did it, as have several others, including running back Marshawn Lynch and wide receiver Randy Moss.

Former Bears defensive end Aaron Lynch also retired and un-retired in 2020 before attempting to make a comeback again in 2024. Lynch is currently playing in the Canadian Football League and never made it back to the NFL, but when a player is 28, as Okwara is, un-retiring remains a distinct possibility, particularly if teams would be interested in his services.

That said, in Okwara’s case, specifically, another calling may be beckoning. The former pass rusher told the Detroit Metro Times in May that he plans on pursuing the art of photography, something he has enjoyed for quite some time.

Over his six seasons with the Lions, Okwara played in 70 games (28 starts) and amassed 134 total tackles (24 for loss), 51 quarterback hits, 24.0 sacks and six forced fumbles.

Questions at DE for Bears Still Ring Loudly Heading Into Training Camp

With Okwara likely out of the mix for the Bears, they could still use another edge rusher to replace the void left by Yannick Ngakoue, who the team has yet to re-sign.

Ngakoue started 13 games for Chicago last season, finishing with 4.o sacks, seven QB hits and six tackles-for-loss. There has been chatter Ngakoue could return to Chicago this season, which would make sense for both parties. His season ended after an ankle injury sustained Week 14 against the Lions, but Ngakoue is still just 29 and is clearly still interested in playing:

READY TO RUSH.. — Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) May 7, 2024

If Ngakoue should land elsewhere, keep an eye on Lawson as another decent free agent option for the Bears. Lawson started 17 games for the New York Jets over the last two seasons, netting 7.0 sacks, nine TFLs and 24 QB hits.