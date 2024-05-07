Bears WR DJ Moore Sends 2-Word Message on Caleb Williams

DJ Moore has said it once and he’ll say it again: The anticipation throws from new Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams have impressed him the most.

Moore has now twice commended Williams on his ability to throw with anticipation since the Bears selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He most recently brought it up in his May 7 interview with FanDuel TV’s ‘Up & Adams’ at Halas Hall, receiving a question from host Kay Adams on “what sets Caleb apart” for him.

“His anticipation,” Moore said Tuesday “I think I said that recently. [When] we were working out, he had the ball right there on the money before you even turned around.”

Moore and Williams have already logged a little on-field time together. Williams invited Moore — along with new Bears wide receivers Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze — out to Los Angeles for a throwing session with him in April before the draft took place. He immediately noticed that Williams threw with better anticipation than Moore had seen.

Notably, anticipation was one of the things that Williams’ predecessor — Justin Fields — struggled with a bit too often during his three seasons in Chicago. Moore even hinted as much when he spoke about what would be “better” in 2024 with Williams as the starter.

“The anticipation is there,” Moore told Mirror Sports US. “You can tell that he’s expecting us to be open at a certain time, so that’s going to be one of the things that’s better. But just gotta be on the same page with him going forward and it’s just going to take some time. Maybe it’ll be fast, or maybe it’ll take some time. I’m hoping it’s fast.”

Caleb Williams Already Working to Build Chemistry

How fast Williams builds chemistry with his teammates could define expectations for the Bears during the 2024 season. It is reasonable to expect him to need a little time to fully adjust to the pros, even as the No. 1 overall selection. If he and the rest of the Bears offense can quickly get on the same page, though, they have a roster built to win now.

Williams will officially get to participate in his first NFL practice on May 10 when rookie minicamp opens for the Bears. The two-day minicamp will be somewhat limited in its scope, but it will still afford him opportunities to start connecting with his teammates, particularly with Odunze. Both are first-round picks projected to be part of the long-term fabric of the Bears’ offense, and they have begun building a friendship off the field.

To his credit, Williams is also already taking the initiative to get more practice time in. Bears tight end Cole Kmet told 670 The Score’s ‘Parkins & Spiegel’ that Williams has already begun organizing offseason throwing sessions with his offensive teammates during the summertime gap between the end of OTAs and the start of training camp.

Caleb Williams Has Best Odds to Win 2024 OROTY

The excitement building around Williams is undeniable. He is not only the consensus top quarterback in the 2024 class but is also potentially walking into the best all-time situation for a No. 1 overall pick quarterback based on the Bears’ supporting cast. And naturally, Williams’ excellent situation has the oddsmakers making lofty predictions.

According to the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, Williams has the best odds (+200) to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for the 2024 season ahead of Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (+600) and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (+650) — the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Of course, Bears fans would settle for Williams becoming the first quarterback in franchise history to throw for 4,000 yards in a single season. Fields never even broke 2,600 yards in his three seasons in Chicago; although, to be fair, he did not always have the best supporting cast and dealt with a front-office turnover after his rookie season.

If Williams can accomplish the feat as a rookie, Bears fans may never cool down.