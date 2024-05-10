Bears New-Look Unit Crowned NFL’s Best Ahead of 2024 Season

The Chicago Bears are far from the same team they were two years ago, or even last season, and the changes to one area of the field stick out above the rest.

That unit is the wide receiver room, where DJ Moore put up a career year in 2023. Over the past couple of months, six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen and the NCAA’s leader in receiving yards Rome Odunze joined him via a trade and the No. 9 pick in the NFL draft, respectively.

And now, before the group has even played one snap together, there are football writers dubbing them the best collection of wideouts in the league. Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report made the leap and named the Bears’ receivers tops in the NFL on Thursday, May 9.

Moore was already a 1,300-yard receiver in the league’s sixth-worst passing offense last season. … With the Bears’ decision to make a change at quarterback and select USC’s Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall, general manager Ryan Poles made sure his next signal-caller was well-equipped with the tools to succeed. First, he traded a fourth-round pick to acquire Keenan Allen. … He’s the perfect leader for a developing offense and to serve as a reliable target for a rookie quarterback. With him and Moore both on the roster, the Bears feature the league’s only pair of wide receivers to eclipse 1,200 yards last season. Then, the general manager chose Washington’s Rome Odunze with this year’s No. 9 overall draft pick. The 6’3′, 212-pounder might have been the third wide receiver drafted, but he could have been WR1 in multiple other classes. … Tyler Scott’s big-play potential can be thrown into the mix for good measure.