Bears Trade Proposal Lands $33 Million Superstar DT for 2 Picks

The Chicago Bears are banking on growth from Gervon Dexter Sr. and Zacch Pickens to improve the quality of their defensive line in 2024. If they still desire a true “engine” for Matt Eberflus’ defense, though, few trade targets would satisfy that need like Washington Commanders superstar Jonathan Allen.

Allen is a two-time Pro Bowl talent for the Commanders’ defensive line, but some have questioned whether their new front office has the 29-year-old in their long-term plans. Allen has two years left on his contract, but Washington signed fellow defensive tackle Daron Payne to a $90 million contract last offseason. They also have two second-round picks waiting in the wings, including rookie Jer’Zhan Newton — the 36th pick in 2024.

Allen could also be seeking a contract rework now that he is making below the market rate for high-end defensive tackles, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has spoken with a few league executives who are uncertain if the Commanders will “ever” make him an offer.

If that’s the case, then Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine believes the Bears can give Allen a “fresh start” and proposed a trade that would bring him to Chicago. He pitched the Bears giving up a 2025 second-round pick and a 2026 fifth-rounder to land him.

“Allen might be better off in a situation where he’s still a featured player,” Ballentine wrote on May 24. “That would surely be the case in Chicago, where he would reunite with former Commanders teammate Montez Sweat and net a similar trade return to what the New York Giants got for Leonard Williams.”

Jonathan Allen Would Cost Bears About $33 Million

The Bears trading for Allen would not be a low-cost endeavor. If Ballentine’s estimates are correct, they would essentially have to give up the same value they got from their Roquan Smith trade in 2022 to acquire a player who will turn 30 years old in January. Even if the Commanders would settle for just a second-rounder — of which the Bears have two in 2025 — it would still cost them one of their top draft assets for next year.

Financially speaking, though, Allen’s contract is not an unsolvable problem. He is due about $15.4 million in 2024 and $16.5 million in 2025 on his current deal, which is far less than Christian Wilkins got from the Las Vegas Raiders ($27.5 million annually) in free agency. The Bears are projected to have roughly $12.39 million in cap space after signing all of their 2024 draft picks, but cuts and restructures could clear more space.

For example, cutting Larry Borom would save about $3.11 million alone.

The problem is, the whole reason Allen even gets mentioned in trade talks is that many expect him to seek a contract rework or extension that would increase his earnings. The Bears could justify about $33 million over two years for a near-30 defensive tackle, but would things change if he wanted between $21 million and $24 million per season?

The spending patterns of general manager Ryan Poles tell us it would be a non-starter.

Is Jonathan Allen a Better Midseason Trade Target?

The Bears could potentially inquire about Allen before the start of training camp if the Commanders change their tune on trading their superstar defensive tackle. The better opportunity might come at the midseason NFL trade deadline, though — especially for a Chicago defense that is eager to see how its younger defensive tackles are developing.

The Bears have particularly high expectations for Dexter heading into his second year. The 2023 second-round pick struggled to make much of an impact in the rotation as a rookie, but he began to put things together toward the end of last year. He logged eight total tackles, five quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks in his final four performances in 2023.

Dexter will expectedly get the first crack at winning the three-technique job for the Bears in 2024 now that veteran Justin Jones — who signed with Arizona — is gone. If he does and looks good early on, Chicago may feel trading for a veteran is unnecessary.

The Bears also have Pickens and undrafted rookie Keith Randolph Jr. to test out. The expectations for Pickens, a 2023 third-rounder, are going to be higher, but either one could develop into a meaningful part of the rotation alongside veteran Andrew Billings. The Bears also added veteran Byron Cowart in free agency to give them more depth.

The Bears may still discover that a high-end starter such as Allen is necessary to push their defensive line over the edge, but there is no need to jump the gun before camp.