Bears’ Kiran Amegadjie Makes 6-Word Promise to Caleb Williams

Kiran Amegadjie, the Chicago Bears’ rookie offensive lineman, has no doubts about his ability to protect quarterback Caleb Williams from pass rushers.

During a post-draft interview with Fox 32 Chicago, Amegadjie spoke about landing with the Bears in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft and how he relishes the opportunity to play for the team he grew up loving. The former Yale standout also made a bold, six-word promise to Williams as his new quarterback heading into their rookie season.

“He won’t get touched behind me,” Amegadjie said. “I promise you that.”

Amegadjie is talking a big game, but he also has a solid resume to back up his words. He played 895 snaps for the FCS-based Bulldogs over the past two seasons, giving up zero sacks and 10 total pressures in the role. The 6-foot-5, 318-pound lineman also finished as one of Pro Football Focus’ top five highest-graded FCS pass-blockers in each season.

“You love the tools that he has,” Bears general manager Ryan Poles said of Amegadjie on April 26. “His pass pro is really good. Love his length, hand usage. And a big man that we believe is going to continue to get bigger and more explosive, so it should really increase the competition on our offensive line and make everyone better.”

Just how soon will Amegadjie get to deliver on his promise to Williams, though?

Kiran Amegadjie ‘Probably Not’ Going to Start in 2024

The Bears got more frontline protection for Williams when they invested their No. 75 overall pick in Amegadjie. They needed more depth behind starters Braxton Jones and 2023 first-rounder Darnell Wright and had only made a minor addition in free agency, signing veteran Matt Pryor to a one-year contract. Amegadjie helps fortify the room.

The Bears, however, are not anticipating Amegadjie to push Jones for his starting left tackle job during his first season in the NFL. While Poles said he does not want to put a “ceiling” on his third-round rookie in 2024, he envisions him playing more of a swing-tackle role for the Bears next season with inside versatility to play guard, if needed.

Amegadjie did, after all, play more than 600 snaps at left guard at Yale in 2021.

“Potentially,” Poles said when asked if Amegadjie would compete for a Day 1 starting role. “Probably not Year 1, but again, I don’t want to put a ceiling on Kiran, either. I think we’ll open that up [in OTAs and training camp] and see how it goes.”

Bears Offensive Line Looks Better — on Paper — for 2024

Amegadjie’s arrival adds another layer of security to the Bears’ offensive tackle room. Even if he does not win a starting job as a rookie, he should provide an upgrade at swing tackle over 2021 fifth-round pick Larry Borom, who massively disappointed in the role in 2023 and could be a cut candidate with a cap hit of roughly $3.19 million.

The Bears did more than just draft Amegadjie to improve their 2024 line, though.

Without taking the expected approach, the Bears managed to transform their center position for next season. Gone are veteran starter Cody Whitehair and backup Lucas Patrick after disappointing campaigns in 2023, and in their place are the younger and more capable Coleman Shelton and Ryan Bates to compete in the middle for 2024.

Shelton started 30 games at center for the Los Angeles Rams over the past two seasons and was someone that head coach Sean McVay said he would “really like” to have back in 2024. Instead, Shelton voided the final year of his contract — a rare option at his disposal — and hit free agency, ultimately signing a one-year deal with Chicago.

The Bears also traded a fifth-round pick to Buffalo to acquire Bates. Chicago had tried to acquire Bates during Poles’ first offseason in charge in 2022, signing him to a four-year, $17 million offer sheet that the Bills ultimately matched in order to keep him. Now, two years later, he will finally reach Chicago and have a chance to compete for a starting job — if not at center then potentially inside at one of their two guard spots.

The Bears still have work to do on their offensive line, but there is little doubt that they are stronger now in the trenches than they were when the season ended in January.