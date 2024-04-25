Rome Odunze Sends Bears Clear Message Ahead of NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears are one of only three teams with multiple picks in the first round of the NFL draft, and what they can achieve with them could transform the franchise for a decade — or even more.

Chicago selects first overall, and that USC quarterback Caleb Williams will be its guy there has become more or less a foregone conclusion throughout the league. But it’s the 9th pick that adds intrigue atop the potential superstardom Williams brings to the game’s most important position.

One of the most intriguing options of the several the Bears might have is one to select wide receiver Rome Odunze of Washington.

“That’d be awesome,” Odunze said of Chicago potentially drafting him, per Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times on Wednesday, April 24. “If they come get me … that’d be awesome and something I’d love to be a part of.”

Odunze noted Chicago’s already impressive roster of offensive players when describing his excitement, which includes receivers DJ Moore and Keenan Allen, tight end Cole Kmet and running back D’Andre Swift.

“It would be explosive,” Odunze continued. “Honestly, there’s a lot of weapons on the field in that offense.”

Caleb Williams Says Playing With Rome Odunze in NFL Would Be an ‘Honor’

Should Chicago select Williams to captain that offense — which appears overwhelmingly likely now less than 24 hours ahead of the draft, and end up with Odunze eight selections later — the two would go from Pac-12 foes to professional teammates.

Washington bested USC in a high-octane matchup in November 2023, when the Huskies defeated the Trojans by a score of 52-42. Williams completed 27-of-35 passes for 312 yards and 3 TDs in that contest, while also rushing the football 10 times for 16 yards and a score. Odunze caught 5 passes for 82 yards in the win.

“It was not enjoyable then,” Williams told Finley of sharing the field with Odunze. “But to be around him and hang out with him here and at the Combine and all the other stuff that we’ve done, being around each other, it’s been really fun. … To be able to work with him possibly, if that happens, would be an honor for me.”

Rome Odunze, Caleb Williams Go Viral After Taking Same Flight to Detroit for NFL Draft, Working Out Together

Williams and Odunze made news and went viral in the days leading up to the draft for a couple of different reasons.

First, it became clear from the social media accounts of both men that they were on the same flight to Detroit for the draft.

“Oh s*** y’all, I just saw Rome Odunze on my flight to Detroit!!” Williams posted to X Tuesday. “Big fan!”

Additionally, Odunze authored a light-hearted response that helped the interaction pick up traction and go viral.

“I’m actually the pilot this morning,” Odunze joked via an X post of his own. “Don’t worry, I’ll get Caleb to Detroit SAFELY! #nosoulshaveperished.”

Later in the day, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the two players worked out together along with a couple of receivers already on the Bears roster.

“Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze didn’t just take the same flight to Detroit for the draft: I’m told Odunze recently caught balls from Williams … who also was throwing with #Bears WRs Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore,” Pelissero wrote on Tuesday. “Chicago owns the Nos. 1 and 9 picks and hosted Odunze on a visit.”