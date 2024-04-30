Bengals Balk at $70 Million Extension for Wide Receiver: Report

The Cincinnati Bengals have been engaged in an ongoing back-and-forth with wide receiver Tee Higgins since they placed the franchise tag on Higgins in February.

First, a trade request immediately after the franchise tag.

Then, Higgins appeared to say he would play for the Bengals.

Then, another trade request in the week leading up to the 2024 NFL draft.

Now, we have some clarity as to what Higgins has been looking for as far as a contract extension. According to The Cincinnati Enquirer, Higgins was looking for a 3-year, $70 million contract extension similar to the 3-year, $71.5 million contract extension signed by Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman in February 2024.

Pittman’s contract came with $46 million in guaranteed money.

Tee Higgins Coming Off Career-Worst Season

Higgins received the franchise tag from the Bengals despite coming off a career-worst season in 2023 — the franchise tag will pay him $21.8 million in 2024.

Higgins was a second-round pick by the Bengals in 2020 (No. 33 overall) out of Clemson and signed a 4-year, $8.68 million rookie contract. He had over 900 receiving yards as a rookie followed by back-to-back seasons over 1,000 receiving yards in 2021 and 2022.

In a loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, Higgins had four receptions for 100 yards and 2 touchdowns.

In 2023, Higgins’ production dropped off dramatically with career lows in receptions (42) receiving yards (656) and touchdowns (5). He also missed a career-high six games with rib and hamstring injuries.

Pittman had 109 receptions for 1,152 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns in 2023 leading up to his contract extension.

Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor didn’t equivocate when it came to what he expects from his team or from Higgins in 2024.

“We’re excited for Tee to have a great year for us,” Taylor said to Pro Football Network’s Jay Morrison. “We think he’s our best chance to help us win a Super Bowl. I’ve enjoyed working with Tee the last four years and expect this year to be no different.”

Bengals May Have Replaced Higgins in 2024 Draft

The Bengals may not see a long-term resolution to their problems with Higgins and addressed as much in the 2024 NFL draft when they selected Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton in the third round.

Burton could be a high-impact rookie for the Bengals and showed flashes of his potential during his college career at Georgia then at Alabama, where he led the team in receiving each of the last two seasons and finished 2023 with 39 receptions for 798 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns, for an average of 20.5 yards per catch.

As long as Higgins plays, Burton could be a plug-and-play WR3 for the Bengals behind NFL All-Pro Ja’Marr Chase and Higgins.

“While the catch totals and yardage weren’t necessarily prolific, Burton’s tape is very appealing,” wrote NFL analyst Lance Zierlein in his pre-draft evaluation of Burton. “He has pretty good size and plays bigger than he measures. He can fight through press, get physical at the break point and carve out space on 50/50 balls. Burton wasn’t asked to run an extended route tree, but he has the traits and ball skills to work all three levels against NFL cornerbacks.”