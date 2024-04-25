Trade Request Could Force Bengals to Draft Edge Rusher

The Cincinnati Bengals found themselves in the news on the day before the 2024 NFL draft when All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson requested a trade.

Hendrickson’s replacement could be here sooner than expected.

ESPN’s Field Yates projected the Bengals to take Florida State defensive end Jared Verse with the No. 18 overall pick in the first round in his final mock draft on April 25, figuring Hendrickson’s trade demand in.

“On the heels of the news that Trey Hendrickson has requested a trade, Verse becomes that much more attractive of an option for the Bengals,” Yates wrote. “He and 2023 first-round pick Myles Murphy would form the pass-rush foundation for the future, and Verse would be thrust into an immediate role if any Hendrickson deal is consummated. Verse has a great blend of in-line power and length. Cincinnati allowed 6.0 yards per play last season, highest in the NFL, so watch that side of the ball.”

Even with the talented Verse in the fold, Hendrickson would be hard to replace and is coming off the best season of his career — the three-time Pro Bowler made his first NFL All-Pro Team after he posted career highs for tackles (43), sacks (17.5) and forced fumbles (3).

Jared Verse Took Unusual Path to NFL Draft

Verse has been one of the most dominant pass rushers in college football the last two seasons at Florida State but didn’t start his college career among the football blue bloods.

Verse spent the first three seasons of his career at Albany, an FCS school, where he redshirted in 2019 then only played four games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season (played in spring 2021) before having a breakout season in the fall of 2021 with 9.5 sacks.

After he transferred to Florida State, Verse’s star has continued to rise. He had 18 total sacks in 2022 and 2023 and was a two-time first-team Associated Press All-American.

Verse could have left school for the NFL after the 2022 season but chose to return for 2023, where he helped lead the Seminoles to an undefeated regular season and ACC title.

“Talented edge defender with the field demeanor, athleticism and skill set to rack up statistics in key categories fairly early in his NFL career,” wrote NFL analyst Lance Zierlein. “Verse dominated at Albany and then showed an ability to do the same at Florida State. He’s twitchy and compact, with explosiveness featured at the point of attack and in his upfield burst as a pass rusher. He’s great with his hands and does a nice job of diagnosing plays quickly and staying out of the clinches of offensive linemen looking to snatch him up.”

Will Contract Issues Impact Bengals in 2024?

It seems like the conversation around the Cincinnati Bengals in the offseason has been mostly centered around two things — money and quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow missed the final seven games of the 2023 season with a wrist injury that requried surgery but should be back and healthy in 2024.

Higgins has requested a trade twice in the offseason after the Bengals put the franchise tag on him that would pay him $21.8 million in 2024. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase recently had the option for the fifth year of his contract picked up and is on track to be one of the highest-paid players at his position in the NFL — a tab that could come land somewhere between $25-$30 million per year.

And now, Hendrickson, who still has two years left on a 5-year, $81 million contract.

“Our No. 1 goal is to get a long-term commitment from them,” Hendrickson’s agent, Harold Lewis, told ESPN. “If we can’t, then we’re asking for a trade. And hopefully if he gets traded, that’s what we do — get a long-term commitment with somewhere else.”