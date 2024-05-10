Browns Part Ways With Former Draft Pick Ahead of Rookie Camp

The Cleveland Browns have parted ways with offensive lineman Dawson Deaton.

Deaton, an interior offensive lineman, was a seventh-round pick of the Browns in 2022 out of Texas Tech. However, he’s dealt with knee injuries during his young career. Cleveland released Deaton with a failed physical designation, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.

Seventh-round picks have to fight for their roster spots, but general manager Andrew Berry rarely releases players he’s selected in the draft. The Browns have not had a first-round pick in the last three years and have had to dig deep in their recent drafts.

The move with Deaton comes after the Browns recently signed veteran center Brian Allen. Cleveland officially announced the signing of Allen on May 6.

Allen is entering his seventh season out of Michigan State. The Los Angeles Rams drafted him in the fourth round in 2018. Allen has some significant experience. He’s appeared in 50 career games with 32 starts. He started at center and helped the Rams capture Super Bowl LVI.

The Browns may look for further depth on the interior of the offensive line to hold them down for offseason workouts and the preseason.

Browns Excited About Rookie Zak Zinter

The Browns have one of the best guard duos in the game in Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller. However, the team has started to plan for the future. Cleveland selected Michigan standout guard Zak Zinter in the third round in this year’s draft.

“I think you guys all know that we’ll be a team that invests in the trenches, invests in the O line,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said after the draft. “Zak was a rock-solid all-around player his entire career at Michigan. He was really the heartbeat of their culture when we met with him throughout the pre-draft process. You know, very smart, professional, passionate about football, and I think his blue-collar mentality will really fit well within our offensive line room.”

Zinter broke his leg in November while at Michigan. However, he feels “ready to roll” with rookie minicamp set to kick off on May 10.

“I’m cleared for everything,” Zinter said on April 26. “It’s just been building the strength back and, you know, getting moving again. But I’m cleared for everything. I’m feeling great. I’m ready to roll.”

Browns Have Decisions to Make at Offensive Tackle

The Browns appear set on the interior of the offensive line. But the team still has decisions to make at tackle. The Browns return former first-round pick Jedrick Wills and veteran Jack Conklin.

Both ended up on IR last season, opening the door for rookie Dawand Jones to garner some starting experience. The massive fourth-rounder was a nice surprise during a season defined by injuries and proved to have starting potential.

With all three in the mix, the Browns will have to figure out their path forward. Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski thinks Cleveland should go with Jones.

“Conklin is expected back this season, so Jones doesn’t have a clear pathway to a starting spot. With the rookie’s standout play a season ago and the eventual financial implications of eventually releasing Conklin ($11.7 million off the books in 2025 with his release), the Browns should go younger on the strong side,” Sobleski wrote on May 8.