Browns QB Deshaun Watson Calls Out Reporters for Bad ‘Vibe’

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson said he was intentionally vague when recently discussing his return timeline, calling out reporters for bringing a bad vibe to the interview room.

Watson spoke to reporters on April 16 during voluntary workouts. His answer to when he could be 100% created some confusion.

“I’m not sure. I mean, the plan is to come back whenever they feel like, and I feel like we’re on the same page, that we’re ready. So there’s not a timeline or a date that we have that this is when I’m going to be 100%. It’s just kind of how the process,” Watson said. “It can be sooner than later, it can be later than sooner. I think it just really depends on how each landmark we hit and how fast we can get it and how my shoulder is reacting.”

Watson clarified during his show “QB Unplugged” that his progress in rehab from shoulder surgery has been positive. As Browns general manager Andrew Berry noted, Watson has been throwing the ball about 40 yards. Watson has been pleased with the zip he’s been able to put on those passes.

“The shoulder feeling really good. Throwing 40 yards and on a line too,” Watson said on the April 26 edition of his show, “It’s the first time I’m really speaking on it like that. People should hear it, especially the ones who are looking forward to my season this year, in a positive way.”

Deshaun Watson Feeling Bad ‘Vibe’ From Browns Reporters

That opened the door for his co-host and personal QB coach, Quincy Avery, to joke with Watson about his response to the media about his impending return.

“It’s just one of those things. When I walk into interviews, I can feel the vibe and energy in the room. If the energy is not right, that’s how the energy is going to be,” Watson said. “Maybe that can be bad on me. But over the last couple of years, that’s just how I am. I’m always about positive energy, so I’ll give you what you’re giving me. In that case, I knew what they were trying to do. If the energy is not good, I don’t feel like speaking on it. I’m just going to give you some wild answers, and you’ll figure it out.”

Avery advised Watson that he should be doing that. He wants people to see the “real” version of Deshaun Watson that he sees.

“I’m going to give you some advice, as your friend and brother, we’re just going to change the energy in the room,” Avery said. “We’re going to give them the real Deshaun. I want everyone to know the same dude I know. … Kill these folks with confidence this year. That’s what we’re standing on.”

Watson plans to take Avery’s advice, saying: “I think people should feel that, and if you don’t like it, [expletive].”

Browns Hoping for Full Season From Deshaun Watson

There’s a reason there’s a bit of tension about Watson’s health. When he arrived the Browns signed him to an unprecedented, fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract. He’s played in just 12 games with the Browns since.

Cleveland’s plan was to build around Watson. But his lack of time on the field has made that tough. The Browns are hoping this is the season they’ll be able to see the Pro Bowl quarterback they traded for in 2022.

“We’d all love to have him on the field more often. I think that’s safe to say, himself included,” Berry said on Januar 22 after the season wrapped up. “I do feel really good about him, happy with the progress that he’s made within our organization, both on the field and off the field, and we’re looking forward to getting him back next year. We think he’s going to have a really big year and have a ton of confidence in him as our starting quarterback.”

The Browns added to their quarterback room this offseason. Former top pick Jameis Winston is expected to be the primary backup to Watson. Free agent Tyler Huntley and second-year QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson will also be in the mix.