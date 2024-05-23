Browns Send Message on Plan for Deshaun Watson’s Return

Deshaun Watson has returned to the field and the Cleveland Browns feel good about their franchise quarterback going forward.

Watson did not throw on Wednesday in the session open to reporters but did put in some work the day prior. It’s all part of the plan, per head coach Kevin Stefanski. When he’s seen Watson on the field, he’s looked sharp.

“I think (Watson has) looked like himself to me,” Stefanski said. “I’ve been able to watch him the last couple weeks now that we’ve gotten into phase two (of the offseason program). So, I’ve seen him throw. He’s making great progress, and we will continue to just follow the medical team on this. But he looks like himself.

“We’re rotating days for now. That will change as we get into minicamp and obviously when you get into training camp, but for right now, he’ll be throwing every other day.”

While Watson officially had an off day, he still got in some work. He handed off in running drills and simulated throws in passing drills, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“I think it’s something we always talk about, it’s mental reps. So, when you’re not getting a rep, whether you’re the quarterback, you’re a running back, you’re trying to get a mental rep every single time,” Stefanski said. “Our guys really do lock in and try to get that mental rep. Now you’re going to go into the meeting rooms and watch it again. So, you’re going to get another rep. But I just think it’s all of it adds up. We don’t want to be passive observers out here on the football field if we’re not in.”

Browns Need Improved Deshaun Watson

Stefanski’s statement on Watson inspires some confidence in his $230 million quarterback’s return from injury. However, the Browns will need more out of Watson next season if they hope to hit their Super Bowl-level goals.

The Browns gave up a trio of first-round picks to land Watson via a 2022 trade. The team also handed him an unprecedented $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

Since landing in Cleveland, Watson has played in 12 games with mixed results. He’s passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. The Browns are confident that Watson has all the tools to succeed this season.

“We feel very good about the transition. He is in a good spot mentally and physically,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said on May 3 during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “He’s been rehabbing the shoulder injury, but he is well on his way there and in a really strong spot. I think he’s a lot more comfortable within the organization.”

Deshaun Watson Setting Tone With Offseason Attendance

Watson was one of the few stars in attendance when the Browns kicked off OTAs this week. The workouts are optional, but notable names like Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, David Njoku, Joel Bitonio, Juan Thornhill, and Dalvin Tomlinson are all missing.

It’s not a particular cause for concern, especially for veterans like Cooper and Garrett, who have proven their value. But Watson’s presence is a boost for the Browns as he meshes with new players.

“I’m excited to work with him finally after playing against him all these years, and I’m excited to see him come back,” Browns RB Nyheim Hines said. “I think he’s going to be really special this year and lead us to where we need to go.”

Watson and the Browns open the season on September 8 against the Dallas Cowboys.