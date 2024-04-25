Browns QB Deshaun Watson Ripped Over Controversial Tweet

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is being criticized for a seemingly orchestrated social media campaign promoting the NFL in Saudi Arabia.

Watson recently traveled to Saudi Arabia and shared some of the sights on social media. On April 23, he posted a thank you to Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad, and the backlash was loud and furious. This led to Watson turning off comments on the post.

“I had a nice time visiting Saudi Arabia and learned a lot about the original Saudi culture and society. And I enjoyed watching Al-Nassar, Al-Al-Wali and Al-Hilal, Al-Zaim, and I heard a lot about the singing of Al-Ahly fans and Al-Ittihad,” Watson wrote. “Special thanks to His Royal Highness Prince @Saudi49er for the hospitality and generosity. And God willing, we will see [football] in Saudi Arabia soon. May peace be with you!”

Prince Abdullah responded to Watson, wishing him luck against everyone but the San Francisco 49ers — an allegiance he makes clear through his handle, “Saudi49er.”

“We really enjoyed having you in Saudi, I wish you and your family health and happiness,” Prince Abdullah responded. “I wish you the best of luck in every game you play except when you play against you know who!”

Deshaun Watson Called Out for Saudi Arabia Tweet

Many of the comments called out Watson for the message, which appeared to be paid PR.

“$240 million from the Browns not enough? Boss out here twerking for Sheiks,” one commenter wrote, referencing Watson’s contract with the Browns.

Another wrote, “I did not have Saudi Arabia recruiting Deshaun Watson for sportswashing on my 2024 bingo card.”

Others joked that the Browns QB would be the first member of the “LIV football league.”

Watson’s public image isn’t great, and the tweet doesn’t help his cause. In 2022, Watson served an 11-game suspension following allegations of sexual misconduct made by more than two dozen women. He was also fined $5 million.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Takes Break From Recovery for Trip

Watson is recovering from season-ending shoulder surgery. The three-time Pro Bowler fractured the glenoid bone in his throwing shoulder. Watson has been working hard to get back on the field and recently updated his progress.

“Everything is fluid motion, no hinging,” Watson said on April 16. “When I’m throwing, everything is fluid and motion is really good. The velocity and the strength is really good.”

Watson has said he’ll be ready for Week 1. However, the Browns have not put an exact timeline on his return.

“This week Deshaun was throwing up to 40 yards,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said on April 18. “He’s in a pretty good spot. Again, I don’t want to put the cart before the horse, he’s progressing as appropriate. We’re really, really pleased with the work that he’s put in and really pleased with how his shoulder’s responding, but we’re still in the rehab process. We know that it could take different left and right turns, but we’re pretty optimistic in terms of what we’ve seen so far.”

Watson has played in just 12 games with the Browns since arriving via a blockbuster trade in 2022.