Browns Receiver Sounds Off With Lengthy Message After Missing Workouts

Elijah Moore took to social media with a surprisingly fiery message, generating some speculation about his standing with the Cleveland Browns.

Moore is entering a contract year with the Browns. Last season, he recorded career highs with 59 catches for 640 yards, but his debut season in Cleveland still left something to be desired.

In the message posted to social media, Moore focused on the work he’s putting in this offseason and some criticism he’s heard.

“Outwork everyone! Dats always been my mindset. F*** all the what he say, he thinks/ she thinks keee keee kee, one min Dey on ya, one min Dey not the next Dey back on,” Moore wrote. “Jussss workkkkk. Never STOP. F*** em we ball. God the glory for it all. Yall be up n down. God stays solid.”

The Browns traded for Moore last offseason, bringing him over from the New York Jets. He’ll face some additional competition for reps this season. The Browns brought in Jerry Jeudy via a trade in March. In addition, former third-round picks David Bell and Cedric Tillman could earn larger roles.

Browns WR Elijah Moore Missed First OTAs

Moore’s message seemingly came out of nowhere. However, it could have been generated by recent criticism over his absence at OTAs. Jay Crawford of The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show doesn’t put too much stock in attendance for the voluntary workouts. However, he does not believe Moore is making the right decision by skipping out, especially with new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey installing his system.

“I have had many conversations with coaches and general managers who have been in the room when [roster cuts] are discussed. What always comes up for roster spots 42 to 53 is effort. And he doesn’t get to check that box right now,” Crawford said, referring to Moore. “He’s not doing himself any favors. As an organization, I’m sure the Browns are looking at it and saying, ‘interesting choice.’ If I’m Elijah Moore and I’m making daily decisions on my future, the one decision I don’t have to think about is being there. If you’re not present, you’re absent.”

OTAs are optional, and multiple key players were absent for the first workouts from May 21-23. That included Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, and some other notable veterans. However, most of those guys have built up strong resumes. Moore needs as much work as possible to maintain his role within the offense.

“You set an example by showing up,” Crawford said.

Browns Happy With Wide Receiver Group

The Browns are happy with how their wide receiver unit has been built. Pro Bowler Amari Cooper will lead the charge, and Jeudy will be a nice addition. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the team feels like there’s some remaining upside to tap into, with Moore in particular.

“The Browns will always explore every opportunity to upgrade their talent, but they seem pretty happy with their receiving corps as it stands. They believe that all of the receivers will benefit from continuity at the position after five different QBs last season, and from a healthy Deshaun Watson at the helm,” Cabot wrote on May 26. “They expect receivers such as Elijah Moore, David Bell and Cedric Tillman to flourish with Watson and make more of an impact. Moore hit some career numbers, but the Browns believe there’s more where that came from.”

Having Watson available will be the key. Cleveland’s $230 million quarterback has played in just 12 games over the last two seasons. However, he’s expected to be ready for Week 1 following shoulder surgery.