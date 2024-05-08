Cowboys Abruptly Release 17-TD Receiver Amid Zay Jones Visit

The Dallas Cowboys are releasing a veteran wide receiver.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Cowboys are releasing Martavis Bryant. Bryant had spent time on the team’s practice squad during the 2023 season before his release at the conclusion of the regular season. He was eventually re-signed to a reserve/future contract.

“The #Cowboys released veteran WR Martavis Bryant, per source,” writes Pelissero on Wednesday, May 8. “Other teams are interested and expected to bring him in for a look.”

Martavis Bryant Hasn’t Played in NFL Game Since 2018

The 32-year-old Bryant previously served as a key receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 6-foot-4 receiver posted eight receiving touchdowns during his rookie season in 2014, the second-highest mark on the team. He then followed that up with his best season to date, posting 50 catches for 765 receiving yards and six touchdowns during the 2015 season.

Bryant became an even bigger name during Pittsburgh’s playoff run, leading the team with 14 catches for 183 receiving yards to go along with 84 rushing yards in two games.

However, Bryant was suspended for the entire 2016 season after violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Bryant began the 2017 season as Pittsburgh’s starting receiver. However, he was demoted during the season and was on the scout team at one point before being promoted back to the first-team offense.

Bryant was eventually traded to the Oakland Raiders before the 2018 season, appearing in eight games and recording 19 catches for 266 receiving yards before a knee injury landed him on injured reserve. He was eventually suspended by the NFL for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement before the conclusion of the season. This would mark Bryant’s last appearance in an NFL game.

Why Cowboys Signed Martavis Bryant Last Season

Despite never appearing in a game for the Cowboys, team executive vice president Stephen Jones had spoken highly of Bryant, raving about his size.

“I think the biggest thing is he [Bryant] brings a body type [6-foot-4, 215 pounds], his size, his speed, his length, the whole nine yards that’s something we just don’t have in our receiving corps,” Jones told San Antonio’s Sports Star back in November about Bryant. “Nothing against the guys we got here, but we were watching him practice [Thursday] and he’s just about a head taller than the rest of the crew. He’s got a good pedigree. He obviously played and played well in this league before.

The release of Bryant happens to coincide with the news of Dallas bringing in former Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Zay Jones for a visit, according to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: Former #Jaguars WR Zay Jones is visiting the #Cowboys today,” writes Schultz on Wednesday, May 8. “Jones has already met with the Titans and Cardinals. Several teams vying for the former 2nd-round pick.”

As recently as the 2022 season, Jones racked up 823 yards on 82 catches with five touchdowns. The 29-year-old receiver holds career totals of 281 catches for 2,981 yards and 18 touchdowns since entering the league as a second-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills back in 2017.