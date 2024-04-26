Cowboys’ Micah Parsons ‘Utterly Disgusted’ After Eagles Pick

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is not a happy camper after witnessing who the Philadelphia Eagles selected with their first-round pick.

The Eagles selected Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell with the No. 22 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Parsons didn’t hide his dismay after the selection was made, expressing that he’s “utterly disgusted” at how lucky the Eagles are, as noted by Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“Cowboys DE/LB Micah Parsons on the @BleacherReport live draft show on the Eagles drafting CB Quinyon Mitchell: ‘I mean, I’m utterly disgusted on how lucky the Eagles are. He fell right into their lap. He checks every box. … I think this is a terrific pick. I don’t know how Howie and them get so lucky.'”

Why Micah Parsons Is Upset Over Eagles Picking Quinyon Mitchell

The 22-year-old Mitchell ran a 4.33 in the 40-yard dash and didn’t allow a single touchdown pass in 402 coverage snaps during the 2023 season, according to ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi.

“Eagles are getting a stud in CB Quinyon Mitchell,” writes Negandi. “He didn’t allow a TD in 402 coverage snaps in 2023. Ran a 4.33 in the 40. 32 pass breakups since 2022. 7 more than any other FBS player.”

As Bleacher Report’s Timothy Rapp mentions, Mitchell was the top-rated cornerback on B/R’s big board and should be considered a “steal” for the Eagles.

“Mitchell was the top cornerback on the B/R NFL Scouting Department’s final big board and its No. 10 prospect available overall,” writes Rapp. “Again, the Eagles got him at No. 22—sure seems like a potential steal.”

Philadelphia had a major need at cornerback with their top two players at the position, Darius Slay and James Bradberry, both at least 3o years of age. Bradberry struggled during the 2023 season, with the veteran cornerback being benched during the team’s playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to an abysmal performance. The 30-year-old corner allowed five receptions on six targets (one was dropped) for 108 yards and one touchdown.

To top it all off, Bradberry posted a below-average 56.6 defensive grade and 54.7 grade in coverage during the 2023 season, according to Pro Football Focus. The lackluster performance played a major role in the Eagles ranking 31st in passing yardage and touchdowns allowed last season.

Although Bradberry is still under contract with the Eagles — he has a $15 million dead cap hit for the 2o24 season — it looks like Philadelphia filled a major void by finding their likely starter at cornerback opposite of Slay in Mitchell.

Which obviously means the Cowboys will have one less weakness to exploit when they match up with the Eagles next season.

Micah Parsons Reacts to Cowboys Selecting Tyler Guyton

While Parsons isn’t exactly happy that the Eagles added another potential star and steal on draft day, he’s satisfied enough with Dallas’ own first-round draft pick.

The Cowboys traded down during the first round of the draft from No. 24 to No. 29 in a deal with the Detroit Lions and selected Tyler Guyton out of the University of Oklahoma. The 22-year-old Guyton is one of the top tackle prospects in the draft and is expected to replace eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith, who signed with the New York Jets in the offseason after 13 years in Dallas.

Via Machota:

“I’m not mad at the pick,” says Parsons. “We need more depth at left tackle. It’s very interesting. It’s not a bad pick. I’m never gonna question Will McClay.”

The addition of Guyton means the Cowboys will have two new starters along the offensive line with former starting center Tyler Biadasz departing in free agency.