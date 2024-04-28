Cowboys Sign 12-TD Wide Receiver in First Moves After Draft

The Dallas Cowboys are adding some bodies to the roster.

Shortly following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL draft, the Cowboys signed Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Corey Crooms among their undrafted free agent signings, as noted by Heavy’s Tyler Brooke:

“Former Western Michigan/Minnesota wide receiver Corey Crooms is signing with the #Cowboys, per source,” wrote Brooke on Saturday, April 27.

Larry Crooms Among 12 Undrafted Free Agents Cowboys Sign

The 6-foot, 195-pound wide receiver played one year at Minnesota after initially spending the first four seasons of his collegiate career at Western Michigan. During his lone season with the Golden Gophers, Crooms posted 28 receptions for 376 receiving yards.

During his five seasons in college, Crooms posted a collective total of 143 receptions for 2,142 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. His best season to date is when he posted 57 receptions for 814 receiving yards and five touchdowns during his 2022 season with the Western Michigan Broncos.

Crooms is actually one of two receivers the Cowboys signed following the draft, including former Northwestern receiver Cam Johnson. Dallas signed a total of 12 undrafted free agents shortly after the conclusion of the draft.

Cowboys Sign RB Nathaniel Peat After 2024 NFL draft

Among their top undrafted free agent signings is none other than running back Nathaniel Peat out of Missouri. Outside of the fact that Peat has blazing fast speed — he ran a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash at his Pro Day — the signing is notable because the Cowboys went the entire draft without selecting a running back.

As noted by Nick Harris of the Cowboys’ official website, Peat is actually the son of two college track athletes.

“The son of two college track athletes, Nathaniel Peat uses his speed bloodline to break big plays in the open field and in the return game,” writes Harris. “After three seasons at Stanford, Peat spent the last two years at Missouri where he rushed for 755 yards and five touchdowns. His Pro Day performance saw him post a 4.37 40-yard dash, 41-inch vertical and a 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump.”

The 5-foot-10, 197-pound running back actually began his career with the Stanford Cardinal and played there for three seasons from 2019 until 2021. Peat spent the past two years with the Missouri Tigers, racking up 755 yards and five touchdowns during his tenure there.

Prior to the draft, NFL Draft Bible of Sports Illustrated actually gave him a fifth-round draft grade and described him as a “north-south” runner that will gain yards if they’re there.

“Peat is a one-cut, north-south runner that will gain the yards that are there. He needs a runway to get going and won’t offer much in terms of short area misses, but his power and perimeter speed make him a suitable prospect. Increased ability in the passing game would leverage a higher draft position come the time.”

The Cowboys currently feature Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis and free agent signee Royce Freeman on the roster. It also appears that Dallas is likely to sign Ezekiel Elliott in the near future.

Even though Peat is an undrafted free agent, it looks like the Cowboys’ starting running back job is up for grabs. He’ll have every opportunity to earn a roster spot and move up the depth chart when training camp begins.