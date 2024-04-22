Cowboys Predicted to Draft Dak Prescott’s Replacement in 1st Round

Dak Prescott has led the Dallas Cowboys as the team’s QB for the past 8 years, but that could be coming to an end soon. There are already questions about Prescott’s future due to the QB not signing a new contract extension, but the Cowboys could make a clear-cut decision to move on in the 2024 NFL draft.

In Bleacher Report’s latest round of draft predictions, Brad Gagnon believes the Cowboys will move on from Prescott. In a deep QB draft, Gagnon thinks Dallas could take a QB in the first round.

“I think Dallas is just about done with Dak Prescott, and in this case, it can apply the ultimate pressure. Recent actions also indicate the Cowboys already think they’re good enough to compete in 2024 or are ready to throw in the towel,” Gagnon wrote on April 22. “In either event, they don’t need to draft somebody who is sure to make an immediate impact.”

If Dallas does want to move on from Prescott next season, this might be the moment to do it. There ought to be QB talent available late into the first round, but they could also take the gamble a step further by trading up to a better selection.

Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix Could Be Available

Mock drafts are not a great way to get an idea of where players will actually be drafted. But they do typically provide a range. If the Cowboys decide to take a QB, there will likely be 1 or 2 top-tier prospects left.

When looking at all of NFL.com’s mock drafts, most of them project that at least one of Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. would be available at the Cowboys’ No. 24 overall pick. Nix and Penix squared off twice last year in the Pac-12, but both had extremely impressive seasons.

Penix led Washington to the CFP National Championship and threw for 4903 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in the process according to Sports Reference. Nix threw for 4508 passing yards, 45 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

Both players seem like they could make the jump to the NFL, but both also have their drawbacks. Penix and Nix are older than your average prospect at 23 and 24 years old respectively.

Dak Prescott Speaks on Cowboys Future

At a Children’s Cancer Fund event in Dallas on April 19, Prescott was asked about his future. While he didn’t go into immense detail, he did explain his perspective on the situation.

“I don’t have any fears. I’m not going to say I fear being here or not. I don’t fear either situation, to be candid with you,” Prescott said, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “I love this game. I love to play and love to better myself as a player and my teammates around me.”

Prescott may be trying to tell the Cowboys that he’s not afraid to leave for a new team, but it’s unclear. Either way, he will have complete control over the situation. Prescott’s current contract has a no-trade clause and no-tag clause. There’s little Dallas can do to keep him besides paying him.