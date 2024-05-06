Cowboys Predicted to Add ‘Violent’ Playmaker to Pair With CeeDee Lamb

While there has been ample concern expressed, and with good reason, for the Cowboys’ short-term issues at running back and long-term issues at quarterback, we might take a moment to consider, too, that Dallas figures to have a looming problem at wide receiver, too. That’s because, even if CeeDee Lamb is locked up to a hefty contract extension this offseason as expected, the Cowboys are still looking at a serious depth issue.

Lamb is No. 1. Brandin Cooks is No. 2, but will be 31 and is entering the final year of his contract. Last year’s No. 3 was Michael Gallup, who was unceremoniously cut after another massively disappointing season. So this year’s No. 3 is … well, we’ll get back to you on that. It might be 2022 third-rounder Jalen Tolbert. It could be little-used third-year man KaVontae Turpin, or sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy.

Problem is, at this time next year, the Cowboys might well have virtually no one on the depth chart behind Lamb.

Thus, in NBC Sports’ “way-too-early” 2025 NFL mock draft, they have the Cowboys looking down I-35 at Austin, and plucking burgeoning Texas receiver Isaiah Bond for the job.

Isaiah Bond Measures Only 5-11, 182 Pounds

Bond is not a big receiver, but could thrive opposite Lamb nonetheless. In its summary, NBC wrote of Bond, who has transferred to Austin after starting his career with Alabama:

“Bond (5-11, 182 pounds) reeled in 49-of-75 targets (65%) for 668 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore first-year starter last year. He spent 60% of his reps in the slot, averaging 2.02 yards per route with a 12.8 ADOT and 4.6 YAC. Bond will have the advantage of taking over a WR1/2 role in head coach Steve Sarkisian’s potent offense this year and has first-round upside if he can put it all together.”

Bond was one of the top players that the Tide lost this offseason in the wake of the retirement of coach Nick Saban. He decided to go to Texas in what he called a business decision.

“Just like the business world, you make the best decision for your company,” Bond told ESPN. “My company right now is my draft stock. I feel like I’m putting myself in position to increase that and have better draft stock.”

Bond was the Crimson Tide’s leader with 48 receptions during his sophomore season and was the Tide’s second-leading receiver overall with 668 yards and four touchdowns.

Cowboys Need Depth at WR

While size figures to be an issue for Bond, he is gifted with good hands and is, essentially, the same size as Cooks (5-10, 189 pounds). In its scouting report on Bond, the draft site NFL Draft Buzz wrote: “He’s coordinated with soft, reliable hands, and Bond shows the ability to adjust to balls thrown behind him, as well as a knack for digging out low throws.

“Bond also proved to be a force in catch-and-run situations. A violent runner who transitions upfield quickly after the catch, he has the speed to pick up chunks of yardage once he’s broken the first tackle.”

There is no doubt that the Cowboys are in the midst of a remake at several key spots, and it began this season with the retooling of the offensive line and the running back room.

Dak Prescott’s contract and future is next on the list.

But no matter what happens with Lamb and his contract, adding depth at the wide-receiver spot is a must for the Cowboys, too.