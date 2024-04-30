Cowboys Star Micah Parson’s Sends 3-Word Message to Ezekiel Elliott

Micah Parsons is happy to have Ezekiel Elliott back in a Dallas Cowboys uniform.

The Cowboys and Elliott are reuniting on a one-year deal worth $3 million, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. After the news, Elliott issued a statement on social media in all caps, writing: “RUN IT BACK.”

Parsons responded to Elliott with a simple three-word message of his own.

“Welcome back king,” Parsons wrote with a lion emoji.

Elliott spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Cowboys and is No. 3 on the franchise’s all-time rushing yards list. He led the league in rushing twice, which included a stellar rookie year where he ran for 1,631 yards.

The sides parted ways last offseason, with Elliott moving on and signing with the New England Patriots. He wasn’t overly impressive in his first season away from Dallas but could still be a key member of a running back committee. Elliott rushed for 642 yards on 184 carries—a 3.5-yards per carry average. He also added 51 receptions for 313 yards.

The Cowboys opted to go with Tony Pollard as their lead back last season. He got more work but was not as efficient as he was in previous seasons as a change of pace to Elliott. Pollard notched 1,005 yards on 252 carries with 6 touchdowns. However, he averaged a career-low 4.0 yards per carry. Pollard left this offseason for the Tennessee Titans.

Ezekiel Elliott Fills Major Need for Cowboys

A reunion with Elliott made the most sense for the Cowboys, who were in desperate need of help at the running back position.

“Zeke is, as we all know, is one of our favorites,” executive vice president and director of player personnel Stephen Jones said, per the Cowboys’ official site. “He’s laid it on the line for this franchise. He’s the ultimate competitor and we obviously think a lot of him.”

Following Pollard’s departure, Dallas didn’t have a starting-caliber back on the roster. The Cowboys also opted not to take a running back in the draft.

Elliott will likely get the starter tag,, but the team will take a committee approach to the ground game. The team re-signed backup Rico Dowdle and added veteran Royce Freeman. Former sixth-round pick Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis, and Hunter Luepke will compete for roles within the running back committee.

Former Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Signs With Raiders

Elliott is coming back, but one of his former teammates is moving on. Wide receiver Michael Gallup signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday. The contract is worth up to $3 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Cowboys released Gallup in March to free up $9.5 million in salary cap space. Early in his career, Gallup looked to be on the path of becoming a key weapon within Dallas’ passing game.

He collected 2,457 yards during his first three seasons and added 13 touchdowns. However, an ACL tear late in the 2021 season changed his trajectory. Gallup signed a $57.5 million deal with the Cowboys in 2022 but was not able to live up to the contract.

Gallup finished last season with 418 yards on 34 catches.