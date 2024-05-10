Speedy Receiver Surprisingly Passes on Cowboys Despite Dallas’ Recent Cut

It looked as though signs were pointing towards the Dallas Cowboys signing wide receiver Zay Jones. Instead, the veteran receiver is joining the Arizona Cardinals, per NFL Network.

Jones took a visit to the Kansas City Chiefs as well following his meeting in Dallas. Ultimately, Jones passed on both playoff teams to sign with the Cardinals.

“Free agent WR Zay Jones is signing with the AZCardinals, per me and @TomPelissero,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport detailed in a May 10, 2024 message on X. “Another veteran option for Arizona, as Jones — who also visited the Titans, Chiefs and Cowboys — lands.”

Jones visited with the Cowboys on May 8, and news broke on the same day that the team was releasing wideout Martavis Bryant. It appears this move was a coincident as Dallas could have signed Jones without cutting Bryant. It is understandable why the chain of events prompted widespread speculation about Jones eventually joining Dallas following Bryant’s release.

Cowboys News: Dallas Misses Out on Zay Jones to the Cardinals

Few details have been revealed about the Cowboys’ offer (if any) to Jones during his visit. Given how frugal Dallas has been this offseason, it would be a surprise if the Cowboys’ offer topped the Cardinals. Jones can exceed $4 million with Arizona this season.

“Arizona and Zay Jones have agreed to terms on a 1-year deal worth up to $4.25M, per me and @TomPelissero,” Rapoport added on X. “The deal negotiated by Zeke Sandhu of @KlutchSports ends a whirlwind free agency for Jones, who was released by the Jaguars after the Draft.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Changed Their Free Agency Philosophy, Says Insider

Jones suddenly became available after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. noted there has been a shift in how Dallas handles free agent visits like Jones.

“There was a time when the Cowboys didn’t let a prospective free agent they wanted to sign get out of the building,” Hill Jr. said said in a May 8 message on X. “Still may happen but Zay Jones visiting the Chiefs is not a great sign. Maybe he wants to take all the visits and decide.

“What we know is the Cowboys, his daddy’s team, didn’t give him reason to cancel the KC trip. They never [were] going to make him offer he couldn’t refuse.”

We recently saw the Cowboys also miss out on former Pro Bowl linebacker Shaq Leonard. The defender signed with the Philadelphia Eagles last December after visiting Dallas following his release by the Indianapolis Colts.

The Dallas Cowboys Continue the Trend of an Underwhelming Offseason

It is unclear how much of an impact Jones would have made on the Cowboys offense. Given Jones’ price, it would have been a low-risk signing that added speed. Jones ran a 4.45-second 40 time during the 2017 NFL combine.

The Cowboys released Michael Gallup earlier this offseason and have not signed another veteran to replace the starter. Dallas is hoping Jalen Tolbert can step up in Gallup’s absence as the team’s third wideout.

“On news of Zay Jones signing with the Cardinals instead of Dallas, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy: ‘I like the receiver room… I feel like our young guys are definitely gonna make a jump,'”WFAA Dallas’ Mike Leslie explained in a May 10 message on X.