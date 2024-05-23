Dak Prescott Sends Message on Trey Lance Amid Uncertain Cowboys Future

There continues to added attention on Trey Lance as the Dallas Cowboys have yet to reach a new contract agreement with Dak Prescott. The Cowboys franchise quarterback was candid about Lance pushing him for reps, while praising his growth since arriving in Dallas.

“He’s just come in really with that mindset of working and how can I get better and asking me questions, coaches questions,” Prescott told reporters on May 22, 2024. “He’s calling young guys. He works his [expletive] off. He’s pushing me, I can tell you that.

“I’m somebody, you know, I don’t like to let other people get more reps than me or not. And Trey is the person I’ve got to watch cuz he’s trying to get up there on the rep count. And so, that’s a testament to him and how much he’s putting into this, and I’ve seen it, and he’s gotten better. Yeah, he can play.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Will Become a Free Agent in 2025 Unless a New Contract Is Signed

Prescott is heading into the final season of a four-year, $160 million contract. The presence of Lance may have increased importance given Prescott can hit free agency in 2025 if no new deal is signed.

Prescott has no-franchise tag and no-trade clauses which gives the star quarterback a lot of leverage in negotiations. Lance has yet to take a snap in a game for the Cowboys since the August 2023 trade with the San Francisco 49ers.

Cowboys News: Trey Lance Has Been Taking Snaps Over Cooper Rush as the Backup Quarterback

DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker reported that Dallas is giving Lance the backup quarterback reps ahead of Cooper Rush during OTA practices. It remains to be seen if this trend will continue in training camp and preseason action.

“On Trey Lance, I noted today offline to a colleague that the young Cowboys QB ‘looks far more comfortable than I’ve ever seen him’ in the pocket and on throws,” Walker said in a May 22 message on X. “Not long after, Dak Prescott gave his view of Lance — including how a better Lance = a better Dak.”

Dak Prescott on Trey Lance Chasing Him: ‘I Hope He Pushes Me’

Prescott was also asked for his feelings about Lance potentially trying to pass him on the depth chart. The veteran quarterback welcomed Lance to push him while maintaining confidence.

“That’s okay,” Prescott said on Lance potentially trying to take his job. “…As long as he’s getting better, I promise you I’m getting better. So, I encourage it.

“I hope he pushes me. I hope he makes people think, so. I know where I’ll be, and I know who I am and confident in the person and player that I am. So, I hope he does. Hope he pushes me.”

Dallas also faces a challenge in evaluating Lance’s future. Lance is heading into the final season of a four-year, $34.1 million rookie contract.

The Cowboys declined Lance’s fifth-year option which means the quarterback will be a free agent in 2025. If Lance impresses at all during the preseason or actual games, Dallas could face competition next offseason to re-sign the quarterback. All this in addition to the uncertainty of Prescott’s future.