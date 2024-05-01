Cowboys Predicted to Land 21-TD Star Running Back in 2025

The Dallas Cowboys may have patched together a plan at running back for this season, but right now, the team does not appear to have their RB1 for the future on the roster. Hurry up and wait is a good way to describe how many Cowboys fans feel this offseason. After completely passing on a running back in 2024 NFL draft, Dallas could turn to the 2025 draft to solidify the position.

The Associated Press’ Ralph Russo offered an intriguing prediction in his early 2025 NFL mock draft where the order is done by projected win totals. Dallas snags Oklahoma State star Ollie Gordon with the No. 27 pick.

Cowboys fans living in Big 12 country are likely familiar with Gordon’s game after he emerged as one of the top college football running backs in 2023. Gordon put up video game numbers last season posting 285 carries for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Could Gordon go from one Cowboys team to another? Gordon had six straight games last season where the playmaker topped 120 rushing yards, including two contests where the running back surpassed 270 yards.

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Could Turn to a Loaded 2025 NFL Draft to Find Their Next Star Running Back

Play

The Oklahoma State star appears to be part of a deep running back class for 2025. Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings has Gordon as his No. 2 ranked running back of the 2025 class, just behind Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins.

Other running backs to keep an eye on for the 2025 draft include Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson, Georgia’s Trevor Etienne and Kansas’ Devin Neal. There are plenty of reasons why Gordon could emerge as the first running back selected in next year’s draft.

“Ollie Gordon II is just now entering his first season of eligibility for the NFL Draft,” Cummings wrote in an April 30, 2024 story titled, “2025 NFL Draft RB Rankings: Quinshon Judkins, Ollie Gordon II, TreVeyon Henderson Lead Potentially Historic Class.” “Still, he’s already a top contender for RB1 after amassing 285 carries, 1,732 yards, and 21 scores in a Doak Walker Award-winning 2023 campaign. Past the rushing production, he also caught 39 passes for 330 yards.

“Athletically, Gordon might not be the superlative member of the 2025 RB class. Yet, at 6’1″, 211 pounds, he has enough functional explosiveness as a long-strider, and he’s a supremely elastic and malleable short-area mover with rare cutting flexibility and flow.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Passed on Dalvin Cook to Sign Ezekiel Elliott

Any additions at this point in the NFL offseason is likely to only be a short-term solution. Even Ezekiel Elliott is more of a Band-Aid for 2024. Dallas considered signing former Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook before Elliott’s reunion in Big D.

“In October, the Cowboys played a video montage for Ezekiel Elliott’s return to AT&T Stadium when Patriots visited,” The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken noted in an April 29 message on X. “It wasn’t over for them. It’s still not over. Dalvin Cook also was discussed internally at length.”

Prior to signing Elliott, owner Jerry Jones indicated that the team could turn to the trade market to improve their roster. Elliott and Rico Dowdle are the early favorites to carry the load in the Dallas backfield this season.

“I’ve seen teams win the Super Bowl with running backs that they traded for midseason,” Jones stated during an April 27 press conference following the draft. “So, the point is that this thing’s a long way from being over as to how you’re going to line up against X next fall.”