Cowboys Predicted to Land Potential Pro Bowl Running Back: ‘Got Him High’

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be infatuated with former Texas Longhorns star running back Jonathon Brooks. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler’s final second round mock draft has the Cowboys landing Brooks at No. 56.

This has become a popular projection in recent weeks of NFL mock drafts. It is either the worst kept secret in the NFL or an elaborate smoke screen orchestrated by Dallas. Owner Jerry Jones gushed over Brooks after round one and had to be reminded that the running back is still available for other teams to select.

“In my 30 years, I thought it was the best interview that I’ve ever interviewed with a player,” Jones said of Brooks in an April 26, 2024 press conference after round one. “He’s outstanding, he’s just outstanding and he’s a great football player. We got him high, high, high and he’s a good player.”

This prompted Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones to nudge his father while joking “show them the board.” He was referring to an incident where the Cowboys owner revealed the team’s draft rankings during a press conference.

Potential Dallas Cowboys Target Jonathon Brooks Is Drawing Comparisons to Jamaal Charles

Play

Brooks is recovering from a season-ending ACL injury sustained last November. Prior to the injury, Brooks posted 187 carries for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023. Brooks also added 25 receptions for 286 yards and a touchdown.

The playmaker is already drawing lofty comparisons as he turns pro. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared Brooks to four-time Pro Bowl running back Jamaal Charles.

“The comparison of Brooks to former Longhorn Jamaal Charles might feel lazy to some, but he has similar size and traits as a runner,” Zierlein detailed in his pre-draft profile. “Brooks’ limited collegiate carries could be seen as a balancing agent against the fact he’s coming off an ACL tear.

“He’s agile and smooth working from cut to cut and is likely to improve his feel for reading blocks and setting up defenders as he gains experience. Brooks has the wiggle and know-how to create yardage in tight quarters or in space but is efficient finishing runs when it’s time,” Zierlein continued.

“… Brooks is a runner on an upward trajectory. He’s a good pass catcher with three-down potential who should fit nicely as an early starter for zone-heavy teams.”

Cowboys Rumors: Jerry Jones Dropped Hint on the Team’s Interest in Drafting Jonathon Brooks

The Cowboys remain in the market for a running back after Tony Pollard signed with the Tennessee Titans. Dallas signed Royce Freeman, but the veteran is not a lock to make the final roster.

“Like Jerry said, he’s one hell of a football player and was having a great year for Texas,” Stephen Jones remarked regarding Brooks. “It’s unfortunate that he had the knee injury, but after visiting with him, you’re betting on him.”

Jones continued to go on about Brooks as Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay reminded him that the running back is still available for other teams. Time will tell if Dallas will select Brooks at No. 56, assuming the running back is still on the board.

“He’s had a tough year. He lost his dad and of course, hurt his knee,” Jones added. “And that’s obviously one of the roughest times being in athletics is coming off an injury, but he’s a good player.