Cowboys Predicted to Land Playmaking 6-Foot-3 QB: ‘There’s a Chance’

The Dallas Cowboys continue to face a decision on Dak Prescott’s future, prompting rumors on alternative quarterback options if no new extension is reached. Smart money is on the Cowboys and Prescott to eventually come to an agreement.

Yet, if Week 1 hits with no new deal in sight, it might be time for Dallas to consider a backup plan. Prescott has no-trade and no-franchise tag clauses which will allow the star to hit free agency in 2025 if he does not sign an extension.

Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings put together an early 2025 NFL mock draft using the latest Super Bowl odds to determine the order. The analyst has the Cowboys taking Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman with the No. 24 pick. Cummings noted “there’s a chance” that Dallas is looking for a new quarterback in 2025.

“At the moment, the Cowboys’ situation with Dak Prescott has a feel of tepid pessimism to it,” Cummings wrote in an April 27, 2024 story titled, “2025 NFL Mock Draft: Carson Beck Joins the Giants, Luther Burden III and Tetairoa McMillan Fight for WR1.” “It’s hard to imagine Prescott playing anywhere else, but the lack of an extension to this point looms large. There’s a chance the Cowboys are looking for a new QB in 2025.

“Though Conner Weigman only played in four games in 2023 before an injury cut his season short, the former five-star recruit showed promise in that span. He has enough functional burst to be a factor off-script, but he also has a live, elastic arm and great touch.”

NFL Draft 2025: The Cowboys Are Unlikely to Pick High Enough to Snag a Star QB Like Shedeur Sanders

There is a lot to unpack here, but let’s start with the Cowboys lacking great alternative options if the team moves on from Prescott. Dallas’ best pathway to landing their next quarterback is either through the draft or via trade. Prescott would be the rare exception to a star quarterback hitting free agency.

Dallas is unlikely to be picking high enough in the 2025 NFL draft to have a chance to land one of the top quarterback options like Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders or Georgia’s Carson Beck. This puts them in the speculative category on the next group of quarterbacks that likely have a lot to prove.

If Cowboys fans have frustration with Prescott, imagine turning over the offense to a quarterback like Weigman who currently has nine career starts. Cummings is clearly anticipating that Weigman takes a massive step forward for the Aggies in 2024. He would be following in the line of quarterbacks like Jayden Daniels and Mitch Trubisky who capitalized on one strong college season to improve their draft stock.

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Could Target Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman

Play

Weigman does have the physical tools and strong recruiting background to provide some optimism regarding his NFL potential. The quarterback possesses good size at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds.

Weigman was a five-star recruit and No. 2 ranked quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class, per 247Sports. On3.com compared Weigman to Sam Darnold as a high school recruit.

“Creative, productive playmaker who stresses defenses as a passer and rusher,” On3.com detailed. “Delivers the football with zip in the short to intermediate areas. Shows the ability to hit small windows and get the ball to the boundary. Can deliver passes from multiple platforms and doesn’t need his feet set.

“… A high usage quarterback at the high school level who is not immune to taking risks. Has helped turn a newer high school into a winning program. Also a top baseball prospect who was on MLB radars before opting to enroll early to play both sports.”