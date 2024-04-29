Ex-Cowboys $57 Million Starter Lands With the Raiders: Report

Former Dallas Cowboys starting wide receiver Michael Gallup has finally found a new home with the Las Vegas Raiders. Gallup was released by the Cowboys in March as a cap casualty and waited until after the NFL draft to sign with a team.

“Former Cowboys WR Michael Gallup plans to sign a one-year deal worth up to $3 million with the Las Vegas Raiders, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter detailed in an April 29, 2024 message on X.

This is quite a bargain for the Raiders, even considering Gallup’s lack of production in recent years. Gallup was on a five-year, $57.5 million contract with Dallas that was slated to run through the 2026 season. Yet, Gallup’s production was not matching up with this sizable cap hit.

New Raiders Receiver Michael Gallup Has Not Topped 500 Receiving Yards Since 2020

Gallup has not topped 500 receiving yards since 2020. The veteran has not been quite the same player since sustaining an ACL injury in January 2022. The Cowboys hoped Gallup would be able to take advantage of expanded opportunities after the team traded Amari Cooper during the 2022 offseason.

Gallup notched 34 receptions for 418 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2023. The wideout’s best season came in 2019 when Gallup posted 66 catches for 1,107 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Cowboys Rumors: Michael Gallup Previously Met With the Baltimore Ravens in NFL Free Agency

It is important to note that there is a major difference between the expectations for Gallup in Dallas and moving on to Las Vegas. The expectations with the Cowboys are always high, especially when you are playing on a $57 million deal. Yet, Gallup has a chance to hit the reset button on his career with the Raiders.

Following his release by Dallas, there had been teams who showed an interest in signing Gallup. The receiver met with the Baltimore Ravens on March 21, per Schefter.