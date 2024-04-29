Cowboys Nearly Land Ex-$63 Million 4-Time Pro Bowl Running Back: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back Ezekiel Elliott, but the team nearly signed another Pro Bowl running back. The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken reported that the Cowboys had “at length” discussions about signing Dalvin Cook prior to the reunion with Elliott.

“In October, the Cowboys played a video montage for Ezekiel Elliott’s return to AT&T Stadium when Patriots visited,” Gehlken noted in an April 29, 2024 message on X. “It wasn’t over for them. It’s still not over. Dalvin Cook also was discussed internally at length.”

Last year, the veteran running back snapped a streak of four seasons topping 1,000 rushing yards. Cook had 67 carries for 214 yards and no touchdowns with the New York Jets in 2023.

These were career low numbers for the four-time Pro Bowler. To Cook’s defense, the Jets offense was not exactly thriving, and the team’s season was derailed just snaps into Week 1 when Aaron Rodgers sustained a season-ending ACL injury.

Cowboys Rumors: Some Dallas Officials Were Intrigued by Potentially Signing Dalvin Cook

In October, the Cowboys played a video montage for Ezekiel Elliott’s return to AT&T Stadium when Patriots visited. It wasn’t over for them. It’s still not over. Dalvin Cook also was discussed internally at length. pic.twitter.com/Wt4Muy8SMl https://t.co/R0qQNGFHZX — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 29, 2024

Cook played 15 games for the New York Jets in 2023 before being released and later signed by the Baltimore Ravens ahead of their playoff run. Athlon Sports’ Mike Fisher reported there were some inside the Cowboys front office that wanted the team to sign Cook.

“Did Dallas consider anybody else? Yes. Completely,” Fisher wrote in an April 29, 2024 story, “Cowboys Sign Zeke to $3 Million Contract; Did They Almost Pick Dalvin?”

“Dalvin Cook was considered by some here inside The Star as a ‘low-risk/high-reward’ possibility, and he too was contacted before Dallas pulled the trigger on its ‘legacy’ reunion.

“Is this the right call? With Cook, was there to be no reward at all? Or maybe he wanted a bit more dough than reunion’ed Zeke?” Fisher continued.

“The top players on the free agent market like Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, and Austin Ekeler quickly found homes elsewhere. Zeke and Cook – the former Vikings All-Pro who looked out of gas last year with the Jets – lasted until the very bottom tier of the process.”

Did the Cowboys Get It Right by Signing Ezekiel Elliott Over Dalvin Cook?

Elliott and Cook share similar stories as the veterans may be among the last running backs of this era to have had lucrative contracts. NFL teams are being much more stingy with running back contracts in recent years. Now, veterans like Cook and Elliott are signing team-friendly deals for one season at a time.

Cook played on a five-year, $63 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings that was slated to run through 2025. The Vikings opted to release Cook last offseason, and the former Pro Bowler signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Jets.

Cook is unlikely to find a one-year deal for this same rate this time around. Did the Cowboys do the right thing by signing Elliott over Cook?

Elliott at least showed with the New England Patriots that he can still contribute, especially in short yardage situations. Cook earned a 54.3 grade from Pro Football Focus for his play in 2023. By comparison, Elliott received a 67.6 grade from PFF last season.