Cowboys $39 Million Receiver in Danger of Being Traded, Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys are in a tight situation when it comes to the salary cap which could prompt the franchise to explore potential trades. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine put together a list of three players the Cowboys could explore trading or releasing this offseason.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks headlined the list as the veteran heads into the final season of a two-year, $39.7 million contract. Cooks is slated to have a $10 million cap hit in 2024.

“Brandin Cooks is a good receiver but his best chance at holding an NFL record is to get traded one more time,” Ballentine wrote in a May 8, 2024 story titled, “Cowboys’ Potential Trade, Cut Candidates After 2024 NFL Draft.” “He’s currently tied with Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson as the most-traded player in the league since 1980.

“… Trading away the veteran receiver would save the Cowboys $8 million against the 2024 salary cap if the move was executed after June 1. The Cowboys didn’t take a receiver until the sixth-round,” Ballentine added. “Ryan Flournoy could be an underrated gem of the class as a 6’1”, 202-pound receiver with 4.44 speed and some potential as an FCS prospect.

“If they believe Flournoy can contribute right away and that Jalen Tolbert will finally break out, they could decide that Cooks is not a necessity in the offense.”

Dallas Cowboys Receiver Brandin Cooks Came on Strong During the Final Stretch of 2023

The veteran receiver is coming off his worst statistical season since 2021. Cooks posted 54 receptions for 657 yards and 8 touchdowns in 16 appearances for the Cowboys in 2023.

Yet, Dallas would be wise to think twice before unloading Cooks. The playmaker’s connection to Dak Prescott grew as the season went on. Five of Cooks’ 8 touchdowns came in the final seven regular seasons games.

Verdict on Cowboys Trading Brandin Cooks: Dallas Should Pass on Dealing the Receiver

The Cowboys could use additional wide receivers rather than getting rid of the ones on the roster. Dallas released Michael Gallup this offseason and have yet to sign a veteran replacement.

The idea of releasing Cooks in the hopes sixth-round selection Ryan Flournoy can contribute right away is a bit unrealistic. Dallas already needs third-year wideout Jalen Tolbert to step up alongside CeeDee Lamb and Cooks.

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Met With Ex-Jaguars Receiver Zay Jones

Following the draft, Dallas has shown an interest in signing an additional wideout. The Cowboys met with Zay Jones following his release from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Sources: Former Jaguars WR Zay Jones is visiting the Cowboys today,” Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz detailed in a series of May 8 message on X. “Jones has already met with the Titans and Cardinals. Several teams vying for the former 2nd-round pick. The Cowboys are a potential return home for Zay Jones, who was born in Dallas and prepped nearby in Austin.”



Cowboys Rumors: Dallas May Be in a Battle With the Chiefs for Zay Jones

The challenge is Jones is also meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs on May 9. Dallas may need to up their potential offer in order to land Jones given multiple teams are interested.

“There was a time when the Cowboys didn’t let a prospective free agent they wanted to sign get out of the building,” Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. said in a May 8 message on X. “Still may happen but Zay Jones visiting the Chiefs is not a great sign. Maybe he wants to take all the visits and decide.

“What we know is the Cowboys, his daddy’s team, didn’t give him reason to cancel the KC trip. They never [were] going to make him offer he couldn’t refuse.”